Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection against former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0