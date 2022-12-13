ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado River Flows Expected to Continue to Plummet

Water is our lifeblood as humans, needed to sustain life, livestock, and livelihoods. So the news that the prediction that the Colorado River flows feeding Lake Powell will continue to fall far below what is needed is grim. In fact, 2023 flows are expected to be just 24 percent of average this coming year.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
COLORADO STATE
ktalnews.com

More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Key questions resurfaced Thursday at a conference of Colorado River water administrators and users from seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and Mexico who are served by the shrinking river stricken by drought and climate change. Who will bear the brunt of more water supply...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns

12.15.22- This week on New Mexico in Focus, Our Land Senior Producer Laura Paskus sits down with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for an exclusive interview covering the critical environmental concerns impacting New Mexico. Host/Correspondent: Laura Paskus. Line Opinion Panelists/Guest(s): Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D – New Mexico.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
12 News

A 'new century' of water policy for Arizona, the Colorado River to be discussed at nation's biggest water conference

LAS VEGAS — Seven states control the Southwest's lifeblood. It will be those same seven states that decide the lifeblood's future. Representatives from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming will converge in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual Colorado River Water Users Association (CRWUA) conference, where officials and experts will work for three days to shape the next century of river policy.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters

People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
ALABAMA STATE
searchlightnm.org

The push for a greener New Mexico — from immigrant oil workers

Leer la entrevista original en Español. Since New Mexico’s early days of statehood, the oil and gas industry has ingrained itself in the fabric of the state’s finances. Today, Big Oil executives and pro-industry politicians link the state’s well-being with the success of oil and gas, highlighting its significance to the economy at every turn.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy