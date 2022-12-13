Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado River Flows Expected to Continue to Plummet
Water is our lifeblood as humans, needed to sustain life, livestock, and livelihoods. So the news that the prediction that the Colorado River flows feeding Lake Powell will continue to fall far below what is needed is grim. In fact, 2023 flows are expected to be just 24 percent of average this coming year.
Summit Daily News
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
ktalnews.com
More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Key questions resurfaced Thursday at a conference of Colorado River water administrators and users from seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and Mexico who are served by the shrinking river stricken by drought and climate change. Who will bear the brunt of more water supply...
Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
Saving the Southwest's lifeblood: Live updates from the Colorado River conference's first day
LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of representatives from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming converged in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the first day of the nation's largest conference on water. The Colorado River Water Users Association kicked off its 77th annual conference where every state collaborates...
kunm.org
THURS: Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress, + More
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Early childhood education in New Mexico needs a bridge that officials say will cost almost $154 million. This money could cover day care and preschool costs, help with...
newmexicopbs.org
NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns
12.15.22- This week on New Mexico in Focus, Our Land Senior Producer Laura Paskus sits down with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for an exclusive interview covering the critical environmental concerns impacting New Mexico. Host/Correspondent: Laura Paskus. Line Opinion Panelists/Guest(s): Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D – New Mexico.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
A 'new century' of water policy for Arizona, the Colorado River to be discussed at nation's biggest water conference
LAS VEGAS — Seven states control the Southwest's lifeblood. It will be those same seven states that decide the lifeblood's future. Representatives from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming will converge in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual Colorado River Water Users Association (CRWUA) conference, where officials and experts will work for three days to shape the next century of river policy.
Texas earthquake felt in southern New Mexico
The US Geological Survey's website said there was an earthquake Friday afternoon.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Christian doctors challenge New Mexico’s End-of-Life Options Act
The Attorney General's Office said they are "reviewing the state's interest in this matter and will respond in a court filing."
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
Governor eyeing another round of New Mexico tax rebates in 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Driven by a surge in oil and gas production, New Mexico is expected to rake in as much as $3.6 billion in “new” money for the state’s upcoming budget year. And that major increase might bring another round of tax rebates or economic stimulus payments to New Mexicans. Ahead of the […]
New Mexico ‘ordering’ 6.5 billion gallons of water from Jicarilla Apache Nation
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the price of the water lease. CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico made its first “order” of 6.5 billion gallons of water under a new agreement with the Jicarilla Apache Nation. The state could ultimately lease up to 65 billion gallons from the sovereign nation over the next […]
searchlightnm.org
The push for a greener New Mexico — from immigrant oil workers
Leer la entrevista original en Español. Since New Mexico’s early days of statehood, the oil and gas industry has ingrained itself in the fabric of the state’s finances. Today, Big Oil executives and pro-industry politicians link the state’s well-being with the success of oil and gas, highlighting its significance to the economy at every turn.
ksjd.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Stimulus Push: New Mexicans Could See Another Round of $750 Checks in 2023
Taxpayers in New Mexico who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in the new year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reportedly planning to push for legislation...
pinonpost.com
MLG copies former GOP opponent’s rebate plan she once called ‘socialist’
In a strange turn of events, far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexico legislators to adopt a $750 to $1,500 rebate plan with the new windfall of over $1.1 billion in “new money” to spend in the new fiscal year due to increased oil and gas proceeds.
