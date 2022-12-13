For many of us, Christmas can be a bittersweet time of year as we recall people, events and traditions that were once part of our lives but now have changed or gone. Hope United Church of Christ is holding a Blue Christmas service to allow people to reflect and support one another. The prayer, music, scripture, candlelight and silence are intended to provide a safe, healing space where we can admit that we may not be OK at this moment.

