Griffon Quartet Launches Winter Strings Retreat
The Griffon String Quartet is hosting an inaugural winter retreat for students studying violin, viola and cello. During the first week of 2023, the retreat will feature the Suzuki Strings of Madison, a group that provides Madison-area children with the opportunity to flourish. Suzuki Strings will present a private concert for students in third through sixth grades at Gibraltar School on Jan. 6, and a workshop for fifth-grade students will follow. An instrument petting zoo will also allow the Gibraltar students an opportunity to touch and experiment with string instruments under the guidance of professional musicians.
Finding Balance at Yonder
Don Krumpos navigates making a living while making art. On a recent weekday morning, Don Krumpos was rearranging things at Yonder, the Algoma gallery that describes itself as a creative space run by artists. Krumpos was coming off hosting his First Friday event, which featured 16 guest artists participating in...
Bits and Bites: Winter Market in Baileys Harbor
Baileys Harbor will host a winter farm market Dec. 17, 10 am – 2 pm, at the town hall. The market features 14 vendors selling food, crafts, books and more, and Door County Kraut Co. will offer a wide assortment of scratch-made Christmas cookies, baked goods and heat-and-eat items.
Holiday Barn Dance at the Kress
Join the Door County Folk Alliance for a barn dance Dec. 17, 7-9 pm, when caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances. All levels of dancers are welcome, but children should be at least 8 years old and able to follow the instructions on their own. The Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music.
Bundle Up, Door County
Locations throughout the county are now collecting new and gently used hats, mittens and winter gear for Destination Door County’s Bundle Up donation drive, which runs through Jan. 9. After the drive concludes, all items donated locally will be distributed to Door County residents through local charity partners. A...
Girl Scouts Plan to Sell Baileys Harbor Camp
Area Girl Scouts will soon lose the opportunity to be part of a tradition that goes back generations. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) organization announced plans in October to sell Camp Cuesta, a 24-acre property with a gathering building on North Maple Lane near Kangaroo Lake. The camp was built in the 1960s and has become a home for the Scouts.
Two Students Earn $88K Each in Art Scholarships
Teachers from Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay teamed up for success. High-tech architectural designs and classic paintings with twists of fantasy have earned major scholarship awards for two Door County students. The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) has offered the $88,000 Board of Trustees Scholarship – the institute’s...
One Last Small Forest Christmas Concert
Jeanne Kuhns, Marybeth Mattson, George Sawyn and Patrick Palmer are performing one final Christmas concert after more than a decade of annual shows. Expect a full concert of traditional, contemporary and original Christmas tunes Dec. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. The doors will open at 6:15 pm, and admission is pay-what-you-can.
Christmas Service for Reflection And Support
For many of us, Christmas can be a bittersweet time of year as we recall people, events and traditions that were once part of our lives but now have changed or gone. Hope United Church of Christ is holding a Blue Christmas service to allow people to reflect and support one another. The prayer, music, scripture, candlelight and silence are intended to provide a safe, healing space where we can admit that we may not be OK at this moment.
Children’s Authors, Chess Coming to OtherWorlds
The halls of Park Place Mall in Sturgeon Bay will be lined with authors of children’s books who will be selling and signing their books Dec. 17, 10 am – 4 pm. OtherWorlds Books & More, 41 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, will host local authors Sue Jarosh, JK Palmer and Mercedes Wadkins, along with Green Bay author Joy Bashara, who will have her three Eilert the Gnome books, illustrated by June Nyberg. Other surprise guests may also make an appearance.
Places to Explore in Algoma
Yardstick Books was established in 2019 by Heidi Raak, who owned a bookstore in Kansas for 10 years before moving to Algoma. The store carries new releases, but it specializes in translated works and books published by small presses. When you visit, keep an eye out for the store’s furry feline friend, Carrotpants, who makes an appearance from time to time.
DCHS Featured Pet: Chiaro
Chiaro is a lovely, 2-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This long-haired beauty weighs just nine pounds and has stunning, yellow-green eyes. Like all cats at WHS, Chiaro (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51613058) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Christmas Conifers
I remember the times when my late husband, Roy, and I would drive to Sturgeon Bay to look for a natural tree to set up in our living room and decorate. We were so busy with autumn chores, organizing the annual Christmas bird counts and producing our holiday cards that we often waited until mid-December to get the tree, and by then, the trees were usually covered with snow and ice.
Music Venue/School Building Planned at 3rd and Jefferson
A vacant lot used for parking at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street in Sturgeon Bay, where the Moeller’s Garage auto dealership once stood, could be developed with a building for music performances and lessons. Shirley Weese Young, who recently purchased the parcel, appeared Tuesday before...
Bird Count, Luminary Hike at Crossroads
Stop by the Collins Learning Center at Crossroads at Big Creek on Dec. 16, 10 am – 4 pm, for a tutorial on how to use the free eBird app to record bird sightings. This training is in preparation for the Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 17, when self-guided hikes will be held all day and on different loops, with maps and checklists available. Stop in the Collins Learning Center for hot chocolate, and report your results after each loop is completed.
Toys for Tots Donation
Sonja Schmitt-Pinney, a member of the Sturgeon Bay Eastern Star, made a donation of Beanie Babies and other stuffed animals to the United Methodist Church’s Toys for Tots drive. The first “teddy bears” are credited to President Theodore Roosevelt, who saved a bear cub during a hunting trip. Soon...
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
Happy Hour with Kait: Going All Irish
It was mid-November, and one of the first season’s-over stops was at a year-round place: Coyote Roadhouse in Baileys Harbor. Crazy crowded in season, I glide right into a front-of-place parking space. It’s like exhaling without realizing I’d been holding my breath. We slide into a booth,...
PODCAST: 60 Years of Door County Real Estate
The real estate market has changed quite a bit since the Door County Board of Realtors (DCBR) was first founded 60 years ago. Debra Fitzgerald talks with Mary Kay Shumway, DCBR treasurer, and Jeff Isaksen, DCBR president, about the past, present and future of Door County real estate.
DCU Boys Swimmers Second in Home Triangular
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in the triangular meet it hosted Thursday at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. Less than 10 points separated the three teams with Two Rivers (108) placing first, followed by DCU...
