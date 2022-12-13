Read full article on original website
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
KWTX
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton...
Texas Is Where These 10 Great Comedians Call Home
Comedy is a wonderful thing; sometimes a little laugh can make a bad day into a better day. And comedy is a huge deal in the United States. Some of the best comedians are not just found in huge states like New York or California. Some of the best comics have been born in the Lone Star State.
What is The Favorite Holiday Cocktail in Texas? I Had Never Heard of it
Christmastime is here and holiday traditions loom large, egg nog is flowing with whatever alcohol you want to spike it with (Malibu is my fave), but the favorite cocktail in Texas may surprise you. According to Yummly, they ranked the favorite cocktails in all 50 states plus the District of...
riograndeguardian.com
House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports
HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
Behind the scenes of “After the Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”
Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine reporters Melody Mercado, Jesus J. Montero, Madison Savedra and Diane Bou Khalil waiting for buses with migrants arriving from Texas outside Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. Last week we published our series, After the Buses, a three-month-long project where Borderless Magazine...
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.
Do You Know The Amazing Story Of Texas Grit Behind This Highway?
I've said it, and written about it, before and I'll probably do it again. The Texas panhandle has a unique way of taking the most mundane things, and injecting them with stories, legends, and history. For instance, do you know the amazing story behind this highway? It wasn't always easy...
KXAN
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
CBS Austin
Texas attorney general's office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping request from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office: to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver’s licenses and other department records during the past two years.
