Bank of America-Led Lending Syndicate Seals $360M Construction Loan for 1 Java Street
A joint venture between Lendlease and Aware Super has secured a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in Brooklyn. The loan came from a four-bank lending syndicate led by Bank of America and which included Mizuho Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and TD Bank, sources familiar with the deal told Commercial Observer. JLL represented the borrower with a team led by Christopher Peck, Alex Staikos, Phil Cadorette and Joy Dracos.
Business, Labor Leaders Back SL Green’s Times Square Casino Proposal
As the Broadway League and Manhattan’s Community Board 5 mobilize to keep a casino out of Times Square, SL Green Realty started its own PR push and rounded up a share of backers for its proposal. Up to 24 business leaders and labor unions have signed on to a...
Taconic Capital Refis Martinique New York Hotel With $95M Loan
Burnett Equities has nabbed a $95 million debt package to refinance a Hilton-branded hotel in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. Taconic Capital provided the loan for Burnett’s Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton on the border of Koreatown and Broadway. Burnett acquired the 531-key hotel — erected in 1897—in November 2021 for $55.5 million from Herald Hotel Associates and executed a $55 million renovation plan to improve the guest rooms, lobby and façade.
Northwell Leases 12K SF at 115 East 57th Street
Northwell Health, the biggest health care provider in New York state, took 12,000 square feet at 115 East 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The health care provider signed a 10-year lease for the entire 10th floor of the building, also known as Plaza 57 Medical, with plans to move in the third quarter of 2023, according to landlord The Moinian Group. Asking rent was in the mid $70s per square foot.
Day Care Center Vivvi Opening 7K-SF Outpost at 254 East 68th Street
Child care and early learning provider Vivvi is expanding to the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned. The company signed a 15-year deal for 6,919 square feet on the ground floor of Rudin Management Company’s 254 East 68th Street, according to the landlord. Rudin declined to provide the asking rent.
South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M
Despite a slowdown in investment sales, some people in New York City are still doing deals. Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group has picked up 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue in the South Bronx for $23.3 million, rounding out an assemblage that could produce a few hundred apartments, according to broker Nir Mor, who handled the deal.
New York Foundation for the Arts Relocates from Dumbo to Midtown
Move over Brooklyn, Midtown is getting a taste of the New York City art scene. The New York Foundation for the Arts inked a 10-year deal to relocate from 20 Jay Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood to 7,150-square-foot offices across the entire ninth floor of 29 West 38th Street, according to tenant broker Norman Bobrow & Company’s Andre Stanley. Stanley and landlord ABS Partners Real Estate declined to disclose the asking rent.
Wagner Park’s Construction Halted Thanks to Lawsuit From Neighborhood Group
A $221 million flood-control project designed to protect Battery Park City from heavy storms and rising sea levels has been temporarily halted after a neighborhood group filed a lawsuit claiming the state agency in charge of the project failed to follow New York’s environmental review law. In a lawsuit...
Gov. Hochul Unveils Signage to Identify Legal Cannabis Dispensaries
New Yorkers won’t have to guess if that weed shop is legit. The state revealed signage that will be used to help customers identify legal cannabis dispensaries as the state continues to crack down on a burgeoning crop of illegal retailers that have set up shop around the city, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.
Nonprofit Puerto Rican Family Institute Takes Space in the Bronx
A social services nonprofit that serves working class families in the five boroughs has taken new space for a behavioral health center in the Bronx. Puerto Rican Family Institute (PRFI) leased 5,000 square feet for 10 years at 1420 Stebbins Avenue, in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty’s Dov Bleich. Asking rent was $45 a square foot.
