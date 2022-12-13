Northwell Health, the biggest health care provider in New York state, took 12,000 square feet at 115 East 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The health care provider signed a 10-year lease for the entire 10th floor of the building, also known as Plaza 57 Medical, with plans to move in the third quarter of 2023, according to landlord The Moinian Group. Asking rent was in the mid $70s per square foot.

2 DAYS AGO