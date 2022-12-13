Laurel County Sheriff John Root says there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash. Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt. Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

