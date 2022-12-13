ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets

Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC

