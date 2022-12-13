Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets
Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
Grayson Howard Will Join Team For Bowl Practices
Inside linebacker Grayson Howard confirmed that he would join South Carolina for bowl practice later this week.
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
'This generation needs to know and remember': Orangeburg post office could be renamed in honor of local civil rights pioneer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday to rename the Orangeburg post office in honor of Julius Irving Washington. Community members in Orangeburg say Julius Irving Washington blazed a trail as a force in local and state politics. “I grew up in Orangeburg knowing about...
