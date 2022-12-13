ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Feds look to expand solar development on Western public lands

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans last week to accelerate solar development on public lands in the Mountain West. The efforts build on the Biden administration’s goal to support more renewable energy projects. The plan specifically updates an Obama-era strategy for utility-scale energy development in the Southwest....
