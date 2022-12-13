ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud can change his legacy

When you play for the Ohio State football program, you are judged on a couple of things. You are judged on how many national championships you contend for, and you are judged on how many times you beat Michigan. Those are the two standards you are judged by. By those...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
swishappeal.com

Big Ten update: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Indiana achieving excellence, No. 12 Iowa not far behind

As 2022 comes to a close, the Big Ten conference remains the most competitive and has produced the most results. So far ten schools are ranked in the Top 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which will eventually help determine tournament seeding. In addition, five schools are currently ranked in the Top 25: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 12 Iowa, No. 15 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron

The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy