4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes should still scare Georgia
The past few weeks have been unlike any other time in Ohio State football history. The Buckeye went from being on top of the world to feeling like their season was over to being on top of the world again. That all happened in the span of about six days.
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud can change his legacy
When you play for the Ohio State football program, you are judged on a couple of things. You are judged on how many national championships you contend for, and you are judged on how many times you beat Michigan. Those are the two standards you are judged by. By those...
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
swishappeal.com
Big Ten update: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Indiana achieving excellence, No. 12 Iowa not far behind
As 2022 comes to a close, the Big Ten conference remains the most competitive and has produced the most results. So far ten schools are ranked in the Top 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which will eventually help determine tournament seeding. In addition, five schools are currently ranked in the Top 25: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 12 Iowa, No. 15 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan.
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
dukebasketballreport.com
An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron
The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Dec. 15, 2022
Lingering light showers/mist this morning, then drying out during the afternoon with breaks in the clouds. High: 52.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
