Donors step up as Harrison police investigate theft of 20 bikes from Toys for Tots, Dick's chips in 25 bikes

The Allegheny Valley Marine Corps Toys for Tots storage space in Harrison was buzzing Tuesday morning.

At least a dozen bikes rolled in from donors hoping to lift spirits after thieves made off with 20 bikes overnight Sunday from the group’s storage pod at Heights Plaza.

“People are absolutely stepping up,” said assistant coordinator Andy Burch of Tarentum.

Harrison police are investigating the theft that happened sometime between 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Chief Mike Klein said officers are reviewing security footage but do not have any suspects.

“This won’t go away,” Klein said.

The storage pods were kept behind the plaza specifically for bikes and larger items. Nothing was taken from inside the former state store, where thousands of gifts also were being held, according to coordinator Jenn Neilen.

“We’ve been up there for five years and never had any issues,” Neilen said. “It’s disheartening because the bikes are a big deal for the older kids.”

The New Kensington resident remained full of Christmas spirit despite, she said, having to battle a few Grinches.

Burch said that later in the day on Tuesday, Dick’s Sporting Goods officials reached out to Neilen and offered to donate 25 brand-new bikes.

“She was really excited and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we’ve gotten,” Burch said. “Good triumphs over evil, you know?”

Neilen said volunteers left the plaza about 4 p.m. Sunday after a successful day of distributing Barbies, board games and other gifts to grateful families.

Workers were back by 9 a.m. Monday and found the locks on the outdoor storage pods cut and the bikes gone.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Neilen said. “If someone needed a bike, we would’ve given them one.

“Our volunteers work so hard to make a great holiday for people, and this community is amazing.”

On Tuesday, volunteers from Superior Appalachian Pipeline spent hours sorting toys into boxes. Supervisor Art Smith said workers were glad to help Toys for Tots, especially in the wake of the theft.

The Allegheny Valley chapter doles out eight to 12 gifts each to about 2,000 children a year.

Neilen said teens don’t usually get as many toys, so giving them something substantial like a bike is exciting for them.

Burch said there is a particular need outstanding for gifts for older boys.

“Maybe electronics or that smell-good bath stuff,” he said.