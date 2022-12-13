“Between stimulus and response, there is space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”. In the post-pandemic practice environment, the autonomy-squishing “big ask” within many organizations is for providers to see more patients and improve practice efficiency with dwindling resources so as to buffer the bottom line and allow for system recovery. This mandate may make us feel hopeless and without a choice in the matter. Before COVID-19, fixing broken bodies and offering care to the suffering was already demanding service-oriented work that often went unrecognized. Now, under further time and energy crunch, we objectify one another to simply get the work done. Less personal bandwidth means less connection, flexibility, compassion, and, as data reveals, more burnout.

1 DAY AGO