Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
What is ChatGPT? The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer
After all, the AI chatbot seems to be slaying a great deal of search engine responses.
Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family. Some of the journalists had reported on the affair, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to offering "assassination coordinates" against him and his family.
Fraud, cons and Ponzi schemes: did Sam Bankman-Fried use Madoff tactics?
At first glance, Sam Bankman-Fried bears little resemblance to Bernie Madoff. One is a smartly-suited, grey-haired financial titan with a 40-year career on Wall Street, and the other a 30-year-old millennial king of crypto in shorts and T-shirt. But almost 14 years to the day since Madoff was arrested and...
KevinMD.com
How clinicians can respond to the “big ask”
“Between stimulus and response, there is space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”. In the post-pandemic practice environment, the autonomy-squishing “big ask” within many organizations is for providers to see more patients and improve practice efficiency with dwindling resources so as to buffer the bottom line and allow for system recovery. This mandate may make us feel hopeless and without a choice in the matter. Before COVID-19, fixing broken bodies and offering care to the suffering was already demanding service-oriented work that often went unrecognized. Now, under further time and energy crunch, we objectify one another to simply get the work done. Less personal bandwidth means less connection, flexibility, compassion, and, as data reveals, more burnout.
KevinMD.com
Lessons from employer-mandated COVID leave
I saw two positive lines on the home test kit. My body felt like I had been beaten with a jackhammer and the buzzing in my head reminded me of a hangover, the likes of which I had not seen for at least 20 years. Somehow, I organized my thoughts enough to call employee health and then updated the primary care clinic where I work as a physician. Clinic staff members were given the task of rescheduling my frustrated patients. Throughout this process, several staff commented, “Well, at least you still get paid time off from the COVID sick bank before that ends on 12/01/22.”
