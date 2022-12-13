Read full article on original website
American Legion Post #24 honored by sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers earlier this month presented a plaque to American Legion Post #24 to commemorate its contributions to the sheriff’s office. “The American Legion has provided thousands of dollars to our community and to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) by supporting...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
Cause of 5th St. fire ruled “undetermined”
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced that the cause of the 5th Street fire early this month has been ruled “undetermined.”. Local and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office investigators combed through debris in an area that was determined to be the origin of the fire, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. That area was identified as a ground-level storage building attached to the rear of both 422 and 440 Fifth St.
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — After nearly two weeks of combing through debris, investigators in Columbus said they’re unable to determine the cause of a fire that led to the collapse of a downtown building. The Dec. 3 fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. at 422 5th Street. Crews responding to the scene saw flames and said […]
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
Prosecution looks to revoke bond for Washington County suitcase death suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman charged in connection with the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in southern Indiana was in court on Thursday. Dawn Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and aiding in murder. If convicted, she faces more than 100 years in prison. Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock set Coleman’s bond at $5 million at her first court appearance in November.
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
Search for porch pirate in Hancock County
The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana blaze
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a southeastern Indiana grain processing plant Thursday where more than a dozen crews had to work through the night to put it out. Dillsboro Fire Chief Lt. Kevin Turner says 14 fire departments were dispatched to Laughery Valley Co-Op around 4:35...
Cheer Fund delivery day is Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department’s annual Cheer Fund delivery day is this Saturday, December 17. Volunteers are needed in their trucks, vans, and cars to ensure all of the kids in Bartholomew County receive their gifts in time for Christmas. If you are interested in helping,...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Misconduct charges filed against Decatur County judge
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted, but not required, to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
Man arrested in Greensburg following early Sunday burglary, chase
— An Indianapolis man was arrested in Greensburg over the weekend on burglary and other charges following a pursuit. Greensburg Police officers responded to a burglary on the 400 block of South Broadway Street around 2:40 am Sunday. An officer spotted the vehicle that was described as the one used...
Marion Co. Coroner shares photos of clothing in hopes of identifying John Doe
The man was found dead in the 1900 block of Bluff Road on Dec. 12. The coroner says fingerprints did not lead to a positive identification and facial identification cannot be performed.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
