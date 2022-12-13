COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced that the cause of the 5th Street fire early this month has been ruled “undetermined.”. Local and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office investigators combed through debris in an area that was determined to be the origin of the fire, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. That area was identified as a ground-level storage building attached to the rear of both 422 and 440 Fifth St.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO