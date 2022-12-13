ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

nwi.life

Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars

Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Griffith celebrates holiday festivities

This past Sunday, the Griffith High School (GHS) Pantherettes hosted its annual showcase. The showcase began with its football “Game Day Dance” which was dedicated to late coach Teri Calhoun. Following this performance was the LM Premier Dance, which is a separate dance studio where Pantherette Coach Brooke Maglish teaches and current Pantherettes Bella Andriessen and Madi Worosz dance at.
GRIFFITH, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive

Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

Purdue Northwest Baja Racing Captures Third Place Award at National Competition

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Baja Racing student organization placed third nationally in the sales presentation competition of the Society of Automotive Engineers International’s (SAE) Baja Arizona competition in fall 2022, hosted near Tucson. The award is the highest earned to date in the sales presentation event. The presentation...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building

A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
valpo.life

Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
laportecounty.life

Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
HAMMOND, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
103.3 WKFR

The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda

Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest

Contestants are challenged to eat mashed potatoes face first in this hysterical annual event. Hammond, Ind. (December 2022) – The “Mommy’s Little Piggy'' mashed potato eating contest will feature plates mounded with mashed potatoes and contestants of different age groups showing “how the piggies eat.” On Saturday, December 17, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the contest that pays tribute to Warner Bros.’ holiday favorite A Christmas Story. In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her “how the piggies eat” and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Naperville, IL

Naperville is a beautiful city worth exploring in DuPage County, Illinois. Although it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, it also offers plenty of sightseeing opportunities and fun activities. From historic districts, sprawling parks, and charming riverside trails, Naperville has something for every kind of traveler. Moreover,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

PNW honey bees produce 650 pounds of honey in second year

The latest buzz from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is the 650 pounds of honey harvested from the apiaries on the Hammond and Westville campuses and at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. This year’s honey yield, which tripled last year’s harvest, stands at 480 pounds with an additional 170 pounds expected...
HAMMOND, IN

