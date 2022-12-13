Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nwi.life
Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars
Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
WGNtv.com
Purdue University Northwest chancellor apologizes over ‘offensive and insensitive’ remark at commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest released an apology after an “offensive and insensitive” remark at their commencement on Saturday. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, Keon did an impression of an Asian language to a mix of “laughs and gasps” following keynote speaker James Dedelow of WJOB Radio.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Griffith celebrates holiday festivities
This past Sunday, the Griffith High School (GHS) Pantherettes hosted its annual showcase. The showcase began with its football “Game Day Dance” which was dedicated to late coach Teri Calhoun. Following this performance was the LM Premier Dance, which is a separate dance studio where Pantherette Coach Brooke Maglish teaches and current Pantherettes Bella Andriessen and Madi Worosz dance at.
nwi.life
St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive
Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
nwi.life
Purdue Northwest Baja Racing Captures Third Place Award at National Competition
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Baja Racing student organization placed third nationally in the sales presentation competition of the Society of Automotive Engineers International’s (SAE) Baja Arizona competition in fall 2022, hosted near Tucson. The award is the highest earned to date in the sales presentation event. The presentation...
nwi.life
Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
valpo.life
Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
nwi.life
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
Contestants are challenged to eat mashed potatoes face first in this hysterical annual event. Hammond, Ind. (December 2022) – The “Mommy’s Little Piggy'' mashed potato eating contest will feature plates mounded with mashed potatoes and contestants of different age groups showing “how the piggies eat.” On Saturday, December 17, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the contest that pays tribute to Warner Bros.’ holiday favorite A Christmas Story. In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her “how the piggies eat” and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Naperville, IL
Naperville is a beautiful city worth exploring in DuPage County, Illinois. Although it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, it also offers plenty of sightseeing opportunities and fun activities. From historic districts, sprawling parks, and charming riverside trails, Naperville has something for every kind of traveler. Moreover,...
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
nwi.life
PNW honey bees produce 650 pounds of honey in second year
The latest buzz from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is the 650 pounds of honey harvested from the apiaries on the Hammond and Westville campuses and at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. This year’s honey yield, which tripled last year’s harvest, stands at 480 pounds with an additional 170 pounds expected...
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing student with special needs being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a student with special needs being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have […]
Comments / 0