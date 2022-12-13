Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit asks for help finding new building as rent becomes unaffordable
SPOKANE, Wash. — Project id, a local nonprofit, is scrambling to find a new building. Their lease ends in a month, and the landlord is increasing the rent for renewal. For Alice Johnson, Project Id is like home. “I like that they’re supportive of my art, and that I can socialize with like minds,” she said. Project id moved into...
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
ifiberone.com
It's official, electricity costs in Grant County are going up in 2023 thanks to inflation
EPHRATA - With a surge in inflation not seen in decades, it was only a matter of time until utility officials at Grant PUD had to make a decision to compensate for the rising costs of doing business. That was evident this week, when Grant PUD's commission board formally approved a plan for new electricity rates in 2023.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’
MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20. The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide...
FOX 28 Spokane
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries due to low inventory, inflation
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local food banks in the Inland Northwest say their inventory is low, in large part due to inflation. “You’ve got need going up, supply going down, prices going up and it just makes it really difficult,” Eric Williams from Second Harvest said. “This is...
inlander.com
Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
ifiberone.com
WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000
MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
ifiberone.com
Expect delays on SR 17 in Moses Lake due to multi-vehicle collision
MOSES LAKE — Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake due a collision. The northbound lanes are closed between East Broadway Avenue and North Stratford Road. One southbound lane is also closed due to emergency vehicles. The Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake police...
spokanepublicradio.org
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
Jaws of Life Used to Extract Driver in Moses Lake Head-On Crash
No word on the extent of injuries, but one driver had to be extracted by Moses Lake Fire Department using the jaws of life. Head-on crash on SR-17 collects a third vehicle Wednesday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department says a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of State Route...
Spokane County sheriff: Voters should recall city council majority
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the city council is now helping state agencies recreate the Capital Hill Occupied Protest zone of Seattle and, thereby, encouraging continued lawlessness. He was referencing the 5-2 vote of the council on Monday to remove liability protection from Spokane...
