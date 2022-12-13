ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit which was filed by the man’s sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
Some rain showers Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our Saturday will feature clouds and some light rain across the area by the afternoon and evening hours. Just light rain, no storms and no severe weather threat. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s. Temperatures will be near freezing Sunday morning in most locations, lower 30s. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs in the 50s.
Colder weather pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Drier and colder air is flowing into the state, and temperatures this afternoon were in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 30s for many communities. Tomorrow will be dry, but a feature...
