Mississippi State

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
