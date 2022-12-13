ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Became the Highest Spending Santa Barbara Homeowners in History By Dropping $70 Million on This Bluffside Compound

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
If anyone was wondering what Ellen DeGeneres was doing after retiring from daytime TV, well, we have an answer for you. She and wife Portia de Rossi have been scooping up and selling real estate at a furious pace this year . Before 2022 wraps up, the couple made sure to set a record in Santa Barbara County, just north of Los Angeles.

The veteran real estate flippers paid almost $70 million to buy side-by-side plots of land with majestic seaside views, according to Siteline Santa Barbara . It is the largest residential deal to ever happen in that area, giving them a total of 10 acres in Carpinteria. The first parcel cost them $41.7 million and includes a 9,066-square-foot home with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The second lot set them back another $28.2 million, which has a lake and lots of greenery . (See more photos at Dirt .)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s new Carpinteria home.

The Tuscan-style, three-story home offers plenty of A-list amenities for DeGeneres and de Rossi, who will probably renovate the already pristine home. The property includes a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a gorgeous backyard for entertaining. Friends of the former talk show host ( we bet Jennifer Aniston will score an invite ) can enjoy the couple’s private beach, fire pit, outdoor pool, dual spa, and vegetable gardens. It’s truly an oasis for anyone to enjoy!

DeGeneres and de Rossi have made this area, just 90 minutes away from Los Angeles, their home away from home when they aren’t working. They currently have a cottage on the market in the area for $5.8 million and they just bought a historic home in Bel Air. It’s hard to keep up with their real estate portfolio, but it’s generated a huge amount of income for the already wealthy duo.

SheKnows

SheKnows

