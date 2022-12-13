New bettors in the Buckeye state are in luck, as Ohio users can claim $200 in free bets through our December DraftKings Ohio promo code for the 2022 launch. The fun does not stop there, however, as DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a chance for new customers to win a $100,000 free bet. Five lucky winners who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook before launch day in Ohio will be randomly selected to win one six-figure bet, giving you a chance to make a gigantic bet on your favorite team.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO