Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam
A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
comicon.com
Review – More Satire And Send Ups In ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
‘Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs’ #2 is another glorious swipe at the wealthy few that many of us hold in contempt for the very reasons satirised in this new issue. While Business Dog walks around oblivious to the downfall of modern capitalism, not so much the rest of the world.
comicon.com
Titan Comics Presents ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2 Preview
Mike Johnson, Andres Guinaldo, and Marco Lesko’s Blade Runner 2039 #2 comes to comic shops on Wednesday January 11th and Titan Comics have revealed a preview. In this final series,” Ash clashing with Luv ― Niander Wallace’s deadly “First Angel,” first seen in the landmark film, Blade Runner 2049.”
comicon.com
Revisiting The Past And Telling The Truth: Previewing ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #4
“Jackie and Trish are forced to relive the events of a terrible night in their teen years when the past comes crashing back to haunt the present. And even though she doesn’t have a choice either way, Trish is ready to fight this time.”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
comicon.com
Surf’s Up For Tankie In ‘King Tank Girl’ Preview
“Another round of outlandish adventures from the queen of the outback, Tank Girl is back and this time she’s gonna make it to the top! The stylistic artwork of Brett Parson and genius of co-creator Alan Martin create this whacky graphic novel of all-new Tank Girl stories!. Writer and...
comicon.com
Black And Pink Take On A Seemingly Unstoppable Robot From Space In ‘Radiant Black’ #20 Preview
“As the alien artifact activates and reveals its true purpose to the world Nathan and Marshall will have to work together to stop it – even if it means making a decision neither of them is ready to make.”. Radiant Black #20 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
comicon.com
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
comicon.com
New To You Comics #122: ‘Robin Vol 1– The Lazarus Tournament’ Is All Heart
With so many publishers and genres, there are always tons of comics new and old to dive into. Finding and spotlighting those comics that might be new to you (and us as well) is just what this column is for, as the name states. Believe it or not but while...
comicon.com
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Welcome To A Sanctuary For Slashers In `Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Fans of classic slasher films will find a lot to love in the first issue of this limited series. The normally quiet life of slashers between killing sprees is about to get disrupted. Some strong writing helps to set this quirky story apart from other horror books on the rack.
comicon.com
A Different Type Of Parent Trap: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
Month after month ‘Batgirls’ continues to be one of the best series that DC Comics is putting on the shelves because of deep heartfelt relatable character moments, engaging plotlines, and just an overwhelmingly fun energy. Every artist brings their A-game to this series, finding ways to keep it serious but fun and always engagingly gorgeous to behold.
comicon.com
A Shocking First Look At The Vicious Battle In ‘BRZRKR’ #11
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at the penultimate issue of BRZRKR by co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins. A vicious battle returns us to where it all began! It’s cult forces vs. Black Ops as B. travels to...
comicon.com
Esther Williams’ Technicolor Neo-Noir: ‘The Unguarded Moment’ Reviewed
As much as her colleagues would love to blame her marital status for everything, being single isn’t the reason Lois (Esther Williams) complies with her stalker’s request to meet-up at night in a secluded place. Her principal (Les Tremayne) would be happy to spin it that way, though, especially when Lois accuses the most popular boy at school of assault.
comicon.com
Talking ‘Betty: The Final Girl’ With Writer Micol Ostow
There’s only one Riverdale resident who could ever live-up to the superlative “most likely to survive a horror movie.” That’s why instead of coupling up this Valentine’s Day, Archie Comics is singling out with Betty: The Final Girl, an anthology issue that sticks Betty on babysitting duty. Writer, Micol Ostow, and artist, Laura Braga, are responsible for the wraparound story, as well as “Rosemary’s Babysitter,” and it was a thrill to talk horror and Grady Hendrix with Ostow over email.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 16 – It’sssssssssssssssssss… Shhhh Noddy, Not Yet…
Another glorious day of December, another day to open up The Comicon Advent Calendar… and today it’s time for Sladevent!. Yes, another year, another great set of Sladevent pics from Steve May, illustrator and animator. He does them every year, creating a Nod for his back, giving us moment after moment of poor old Noddy Holder, lead singer of Slade, getting ready to unleash Christmas on us…
comicon.com
Preview: It’s Father Vs. Son In ‘Over The Ropes– Broken Kayfabe’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Over the Ropes Broken Kayfabe. Jay Sandlin, artist Antonello Cosentino, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Justin Birch. The gloves come off when a rival promotion led by Jason’s estranged father, Buddy Peacock, invades the SFW’s hit TV show, Explode. When Courtney, wrestling under the moniker Scorch, is injured, Jason must choose between family and fame in a bout with permanent stipulations. When the final bell rings, it’ll be Phoenix vs. Peacock – father vs. son, in a main event for the unified championship. Will Phoenix rise again or lose it all in a puff of smoke?
comicon.com
Enemy In Our House: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #135
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ continues to put on a masterclass of not only how to be a fantastic character-focused comic book series but at how to handle being a tie-in to a comic book event. Not a bit of the momentum that has been built up over the last two years is lost, the spirit and heart of the title shining through as it takes on the chaos born of the Armageddon Game.
Comments / 0