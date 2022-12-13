Read full article on original website
David Cross Bringing His ‘Worst Daddy In The World’ Tour To Minnesota
Comedian, writer, and actor David Cross is going on tour for 2023 titled 'Worst Daddy In The World'. He will be making a stop in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. David Cross is a writer, actor, and comedian who has won an Emmy Award, and has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award. He is probably known most for playing Dr. Tobias Fünke in the hit comedy show 'Arrested Development'. He also wrote and starred in 'The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret' where he plays. an ill-equipped American who finds himself running the London sales office of the energy drink company for which he works.
When Norm Macdonald Unknowingly Hosted His Last ‘Weekend Update’
When Norm Macdonald closed out his Dec. 13, 1997, "Weekend Update," the Saturday Night Live star had no idea he’d never sit at the "Update" desk again. Nobody at Saturday Night Live knew that Macdonald would be fired from his job as SNL’s fake newsreader before the show returned from its holiday hiatus or that Colin Quinn would be installed in Macdonald’s place. Saturday Night Live is all about cast turnover. Still, Macdonald’s three-and-a-half year reign as the deadpan anchor of SNL’s venerable midshow centerpiece took viewers, cast members and even Macdonald completely by surprise.
The Vow Lizzo Made After Prince’s Death
Lizzo has revealed that Prince's death inspired her to make a vow that she's still fulfilling to this day. After dropping out of college in 2011 and moving to Minneapolis the "Juice" singer began performing with a group named the Chalice at around the same time Prince was assembling a new backing band, another all-female group named 3rdeyegirl.
Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos
Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
My Sports Holiday Wish List: 12 Days Of A Minnesota Sports Fan Christmas
When I attended Duluth East High School from the Fall of 1993 to the Spring of 1997, I helped start a boisterous group called “The Superfans.”. We may have lacked creativity in naming ourselves, as we stole it directly from the “Saturday Night Live” sketch noted for its extreme adoration of the Chicago Bears. Yet, we redeemed our failure in originality by having unique theme nights, costumes, chants, and overall exuberance for our fellow Greyhounds and their athletic endeavors. The only time I wasn’t going crazy in the stands at a game, was when I was a student manager -- either for cross-country running or basketball.
