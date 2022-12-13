Read full article on original website
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – DECEMBER 16, 2022
The rise of new ransomware gangs, and cyberattacks on Uber and California’s Department of Finance make headlines this week. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of December 16, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. UK Government Sets New Standards for App Security. The UK government has...
Microsoft issues a ban on Crypto Mining and issues security advisory
Microsoft has issued a ban on those in crypto mining business and the decision was made to safeguard the IT infrastructure of cloud services and gaming servers that are being extensively bombarded with mining malware from the past two years. In September 2021, the technology giant issued a warning against...
Finland offers a voucher scheme for Information Security reinforcement
Finland government has come forward to help Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) in bolstering their IT defense-line against cyber attacks. On December 12th if this year, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) launched a voucher-based scheme dubbed ‘Information Security Voucher’(ISV). The Finnish government launched the ISV initiative in...
Dark Data: What is it? How can you best utilize it?
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Data continues to be a valuable asset for an organization and plays a crucial role in making operational...
Money Lending apps are having hidden spying malware
Money Lending apps that are in great demand in this Christmas season are found spying on their users to steal personal data to later threaten victims with certain blackmailing tactics. A study made by ZIMPERIUM zLabs has detected this malicious activity of stealing personal info from personal devices to blackmail individuals.
Apple offers new data security protections on iPhones
Apple iPhone users using iOS 16.2 will get some exclusive data safety features even if their respective iCloud accounts experience data breaches. Yes, what you’ve read is right! The company has expanded its end-to-end encryption to 23 of iCloud data categories that include cloud backups, notes, and photos along with Apple Music Sing, and Freeform.
