ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois hosts DECA competition

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday at Penn State DuBois high schoolers across Western Pennsylvania had the chance to compete in A DECA competition for a place to move on to states in February at Hershey.  DECA is organized into two unique student divisions each with programs designed to address the learning styles, interests, […]
DUBOIS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy