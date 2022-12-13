ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

School superintendent receives national recognition

December 16, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick has received national recognition in less than a year on the job. District officials announced Thursday that the National School Public Relations Association named Hendrick as a “2022 Superintendent to Watch.” He joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide. According to the release, the NSPRA selected honorees for their innovative use of technology to engage and inform the school community and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Nursing shortage projected to get worse

TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Students, parents and staff put on high alert following alleged threat at Braden River High School

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Threats are something the Manatee County School District says they always take very seriously, following a threat at Braden River High School. An increased presence of law enforcement was seen throughout the day Thursday, in and around the high school. Two calls warning of the threat were reported on Wednesday through Fortify FL.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL

