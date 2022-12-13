Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
School superintendent receives national recognition
December 16, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick has received national recognition in less than a year on the job. District officials announced Thursday that the National School Public Relations Association named Hendrick as a “2022 Superintendent to Watch.” He joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide. According to the release, the NSPRA selected honorees for their innovative use of technology to engage and inform the school community and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.
Bay News 9
Nursing shortage projected to get worse
TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
Possible Hillsborough school boundary changes could affect thousands of students
The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries.
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
Mysuncoast.com
Students, parents and staff put on high alert following alleged threat at Braden River High School
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Threats are something the Manatee County School District says they always take very seriously, following a threat at Braden River High School. An increased presence of law enforcement was seen throughout the day Thursday, in and around the high school. Two calls warning of the threat were reported on Wednesday through Fortify FL.
Pinellas County nonprofit gifts Christmas wishlists to 500 children in-need
One nonprofit is working hard to make sure every child in Pinellas County feels the magic of Christmas.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County homeless population grows: 'It’s the best way we can make it'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The homeless population continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area, particularly in Hillsborough County. The homeless numbers also have increased across Florida. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual 2022 report, there’s a more than 50 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in...
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
St. Petersburg, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in St. Petersburg. The Carrollwood Day School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on December 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Florida mother dies following plastic surgery, doctor was ‘unqualified’ to give anesthesia
A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.
Tampa's relaunched rental assistance program has paid out $2.3 million
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the city of Tampa relaunched its rental assistance program in October, it's paid out roughly $2.3 million to qualifying applicants. The money comes from the city's general fund and helps Tampa residents with move-in and rental assistance. Depending on someone's situation, the city covers everything...
Bay News 9
Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
Bay News 9
Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
