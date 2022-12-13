Read full article on original website
Related
Box around Columbus statue in Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza must be removed, court rules
A plywood box was erected around the statue in 2020 amid the racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
