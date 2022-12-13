ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
iheart.com

Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close

A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
townofpittsfield.org

Pittsfield will be a GIG Town

The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Berkshire County courts closed Friday as snow moves into the region

Court officials closed Berkshire County courts Friday as snow pelted some parts of Western Massachusetts and cold rain fell throughout most of the rest of the state. A winter storm finally started to make its way over Massachusetts, bringing up to a foot of snow for areas in the Berkshires that are at high elevation. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet, according to the National Weather Service.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $200,000 for a condominium

Paul Facey acquired the property at 1029 Pleasant Street, Worcester, from Ft Gallo on Nov. 17, 2022, for $200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,232-square-foot unit at 10 Wrentham...
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
