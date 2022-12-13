Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
iheart.com
Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close
A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
YAHOO!
Dozens relocated after GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield condemned
A fence ringed the property at GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield on Thursday as moving trucks and piles of stuff sat in the parking lot and boards went up on doors and windows. Residents were abruptly removed on Wednesday after the condemnation and closure of the hotel, where around...
townofpittsfield.org
Pittsfield will be a GIG Town
The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
Berkshire County courts closed Friday as snow moves into the region
Court officials closed Berkshire County courts Friday as snow pelted some parts of Western Massachusetts and cold rain fell throughout most of the rest of the state. A winter storm finally started to make its way over Massachusetts, bringing up to a foot of snow for areas in the Berkshires that are at high elevation. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet, according to the National Weather Service.
Sale closed in Worcester: $200,000 for a condominium
Paul Facey acquired the property at 1029 Pleasant Street, Worcester, from Ft Gallo on Nov. 17, 2022, for $200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,232-square-foot unit at 10 Wrentham...
Springfield City Library gets almost $500,000 grant for materials, programs and facilities
SPRINGFIELD — Molly Fogarty, director of the city library, said the city’s Library Department intends to use the nearly $500,000 grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners on programming, library items, facility upgrades, professional development, salary and wages. “We’ll make sure that money is used in the...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Work begins on The Cove, mixed-use project near Polar Park in Worcester
Construction on an $81 million, seven-story mixed-use development overlooking Worcester’s Polar Park officially began Wednesday, when V10 Development held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Canal District property. The Cove at 89 Green St. will include 171 market-rate apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space with a restaurant, bar and...
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.
With Worcester’s unsheltered population jumping 50.6% over last year, city looks to increase shelter beds
As temperatures dip and snowstorms become more frequent, the city of Worcester is working with partner organizations to make sure enough shelter beds are available to give its unhoused population the chance to come in from the cold. Right now, there are not enough beds to meet the growing need,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0