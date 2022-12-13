Read full article on original website
WISN
Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident of a man attacking two individuals with what apparently was a brick near Washington Avenue and North Britton Road in the town of Dover. A sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and...
Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting in Racine County: Sheriff
A man wanted for attacking two people ended his own life after he tried to hit a deputy with a truck and the deputy returned fire with his service gun on Friday, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron
A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
Package-stealing 'Grinch' arrested in Wauwatosa
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested a person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from the police on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Boy charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mother appears in court
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 10-year-old boy who allegedly shot his mother to death appeared in court for the first time in person Wednesday afternoon. The child was automatically charged as an adult, which has caused a lot of controversy both locally and nationwide. In the courtroom, there was...
Two more victims added to allegations against Navy recruiter
A Navy recruiter accused of using his position to sexually assault children made a virtual appearance in Rock County court Wednesday as more victims have been added to the allegations against him.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
20-year-old nursing student killed by drunk driver on her way to work
Johanna Renee Pascoe, 20, of Racine, was killed by a drunk driver Monday around 6:15 a.m. while on her way to work at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital.
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
Police hope to identify suspect after shots fired overnight in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property. Then, at […]
Deadly Kenosha fire set intentionally, family desperately seeking justice
Kenosha Police believe someone intentionally set a fire that claimed the lives of a young father and his one-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
wlip.com
Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing Several Drug Related Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police say 35-year-old Tomas M. Torrence of Madison, WI was stopped for speeding on Monday December 12 at 1:44 a.m. on I-39 in Ogle County. Torrence was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Driver, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
