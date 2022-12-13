ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
KENOSHA, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron

A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
HEBRON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
GURNEE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing Several Drug Related Charges Following Traffic Stop

Illinois State Police say 35-year-old Tomas M. Torrence of Madison, WI was stopped for speeding on Monday December 12 at 1:44 a.m. on I-39 in Ogle County. Torrence was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Driver, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
MADISON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy