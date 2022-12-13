ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl

The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
Nick Saban proud of no opt-outs ahead of Kansas State matchup

Despite several players opting to enter the transfer portal, Alabama takes comfort in knowing that its roster isn’t diminishing any further ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban confirmed during his press conference that the Crimson Tide would not have any opt-outs ahead of the game including quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.
Alabama commits clamoring for 5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor to flip

Alabama football’s commits want to flip five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor, and they are letting it be known. Multiple Tide commits in multiple recruiting classes have shown a desire to flip the Iowa commit. Alabama’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young got the ball rolling and other Tide commits have followed.
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl practice

Alabama returned to the practice field on Friday to begin its preparations for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide coaching staff and fanbase were pleased to see the participation of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson along with the rest of its draft-eligible players. Unlike the majority of the country, Alabama didn’t see any players opt-out of the bowl game rather choosing to finish their careers in the consolation game.
Alabama freshmen enrollees that could make an impact in Sugar Bowl prep

Alabama begins its preparation Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. A few of its freshmen for the 2023 recruiting class will be on campus for bowl prep. Six names — including Eli Holstein, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, Ryqueze McElderry, Brayson Hubbard, and Wilkin Formby — are looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide finish the season with a victory over the Wildcats. Alabama has lost 10+ names to the NCAA transfer portal, including four wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Some of the freshmen may create an impact in bowl practices to propel them into possibly earning playing time or getting a starting spot in the spring.
Alabama has its first two-time Unanimous All-American of the Nick Saban era

Nick Saban has produced 25 Unanimous First Team All-Americans in his tenure as Alabama’s head football coach. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, became the first player to achieve Unanimous All-American recognition twice. He earned it last season after producing eye-popping numbers with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5...
5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push

Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
Roll 'Bama Roll

Recruiting Update: Six Incoming Freshmen to Join the Tide This Week

Since the end of the regular season, the Crimson Tide saw some defections in the form of players hitting the transfer portal. All but Aaron Anderson - who the Tide will likely try to convince to stay - have had their names stricken from the roster and will not join the team in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. Their losses are some early enrollees’ gains.
6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama

Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
