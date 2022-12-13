Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To SeeWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alabama stars Young, Anderson make Sugar Bowl decision: report
Coming into bowl season, the big question around Alabama was whether quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson would play for the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The answer to that question appears to be in the affirmative, as Young and Anderson both plan to play in ...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl
The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban proud of no opt-outs ahead of Kansas State matchup
Despite several players opting to enter the transfer portal, Alabama takes comfort in knowing that its roster isn’t diminishing any further ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban confirmed during his press conference that the Crimson Tide would not have any opt-outs ahead of the game including quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Breakdown of uncommitted recruits Alabama want ahead of signing day
Alabama football is heavily in the mix for multiple top recruits who are uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of those prospects. The breakdown can be streamed above:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits clamoring for 5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor to flip
Alabama football’s commits want to flip five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor, and they are letting it be known. Multiple Tide commits in multiple recruiting classes have shown a desire to flip the Iowa commit. Alabama’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young got the ball rolling and other Tide commits have followed.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl practice
Alabama returned to the practice field on Friday to begin its preparations for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide coaching staff and fanbase were pleased to see the participation of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson along with the rest of its draft-eligible players. Unlike the majority of the country, Alabama didn’t see any players opt-out of the bowl game rather choosing to finish their careers in the consolation game.
tdalabamamag.com
Jamil Burroughs plays recruiter and calls out Kadyn Proctor to join Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class
Alabama football’s staff is working to flip Kadyn Proctor from Iowa ahead of National Signing Day, and the Crimson Tide’s veteran defensive lineman, Jamil Burroughs got in on the campaign to get Proctor to Tuscaloosa Friday. Proctor is visiting Alabama this weekend. The five-star offensive lineman was greeted...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshmen enrollees that could make an impact in Sugar Bowl prep
Alabama begins its preparation Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. A few of its freshmen for the 2023 recruiting class will be on campus for bowl prep. Six names — including Eli Holstein, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, Ryqueze McElderry, Brayson Hubbard, and Wilkin Formby — are looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide finish the season with a victory over the Wildcats. Alabama has lost 10+ names to the NCAA transfer portal, including four wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Some of the freshmen may create an impact in bowl practices to propel them into possibly earning playing time or getting a starting spot in the spring.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama has its first two-time Unanimous All-American of the Nick Saban era
Nick Saban has produced 25 Unanimous First Team All-Americans in his tenure as Alabama’s head football coach. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, became the first player to achieve Unanimous All-American recognition twice. He earned it last season after producing eye-popping numbers with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference after first Alabama practice for Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football’s first practice for the AllState Sugar Bowl.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud ready to put his head down and grind at Alabama
Jordan Renaud is set to enroll at the University of Alabama in January, and he is ready to put in work behind the scenes. Renaud is a product of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, but he is originally from Florida. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push
Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
What’s the latest on Alabama’s proposed new basketball arena?
With Alabama men’s basketball this week reaching its highest Associated Press poll ranking in 16 years, fan excitement around the program has spiked ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Gonzaga in Legacy Arena. Fourth-ranked Alabama will play in front of an expected crowd of more than 17,000...
Alabama Football: Early Signing Period Preview and Prediction
For Alabama Football, Dec. 21 will provide a flurry of verbal commits, becoming 2023 class signees. With 25 commits, the Crimson Tide is solidly in the lead for the No. 1 class, as tracked by 247Sports and On3. There will be December surprises, but it is unlikely the Crimson Tide...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Recruiting Update: Six Incoming Freshmen to Join the Tide This Week
Since the end of the regular season, the Crimson Tide saw some defections in the form of players hitting the transfer portal. All but Aaron Anderson - who the Tide will likely try to convince to stay - have had their names stricken from the roster and will not join the team in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. Their losses are some early enrollees’ gains.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama
Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds at No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 as Brandon Miller continues to shine
Alabama's Brandon Miller was a consensus five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, and guys like that always come with big expectations. Sometimes they meet them. Other times they do not. Safe to say, Miller is the former. The 6-9 freshman continued his stellar first (and likely only) year of...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
