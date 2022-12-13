ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
The Independent

Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired – but what questions did the last three episodes raise?– What did William, now the Prince of Wales, say when he allegedly screamed and shouted at Harry?Harry has not revealed the details but said it was “terrifying” and happened when the Queen summoned Charles, now King, and William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Megxit crisis.“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan teased for calling each other ‘H&M,’ panned as ‘biggest ick’

The nickname game has become a royal pain.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who once bore the title of His and Her Royal Highnesses — are being mercilessly teased over the doting names they gave each other, “H” and “M.” UK lawyer and broadcaster Andrew Eborn was among those astonished at the lovey-dovey nicknames unveiled during the latest Netflix documentary episodes — joking on GB News Thursday, “There were a number of revelations in this — not least of which is that Harry’s really called H.” The one-letter tags aren’t exactly new: Meghan used it at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Narcity USA

A Canadian Visited Atlanta & Said 'Southern Hospitality' Isn't Anything Like Toronto

Georgia is known for being home to "Southern Hospitality," and one Canadian tourist shared a first-hand account of his experience visiting the Peach State. Content creator Chris Zou (@storiesofcz) posted a TikTok on November 19 comparing the customer service in Toronto and how he gets treated in America. It truly lies in the small, everyday interactions, according to him.
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final

France were on Saturday anxiously awaiting news on the health of three key players on the eve of the World Cup final against an Argentina side led by Lionel Messi. France are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962 as Argentina captain Messi looks to crown his glorious career with the one major title that has eluded him.
Time Out Global

6 Tokyo ramen restaurants ranked in Japan Best Ramen Awards 2022

Japan has an abundance of ramen shops, all offering varying tastes. Some have a simple shio (salt) or shoyu (soy sauce) broth, while others have more complex flavours using a mixture of chicken, pork and seafood stock. You can’t go wrong with our list of the best ramen in the...

