Alabama State

AL.com

At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday

Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry through the weekend; arctic blast a week away

DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama

Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alert Weather Wednesday, tracking storms and flooding overnight

Alert Weather Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through midnight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Severe Storms: The Storm Prediction Center upgraded southwestern Alabama to a Moderate Risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The most intense storms are likely to occur there, but we need to be alert across Central Alabama through the evening as a few severe storms could get as far north as the Birmingham area. Some strong tornadoes are possible mainly near and south of US 80.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dual threat of flooding and severe storms today

RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over North and West Alabama early this morning around sunrise there are a few embedded thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues this morning. This will be an active day for the state with the dual threat of heavy rain/flooding, and strong to severe thunderstorms.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm

NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
PERRY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alert Day: flash flooding and severe thunderstorms likely

Alert Day Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through tonight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Rough Wednesday weather lasts through late evening, and then cooler, drier air sweeps out the storm threat for Thursday. Wednesday Alert Weather take-aways:. Severe Storms: The...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week

Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
ALABAMA STATE
