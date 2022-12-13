Read full article on original website
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
“Bitter” cold air will be on its way to Alabama next week -- and it could be the coldest Alabama has gotten in many years. That’s the headline of the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast as of Friday morning. Not only will Alabama be in a deep...
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry through the weekend; arctic blast a week away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
When will severe weather arrive? Confidence grows for severe weather, including strong tornadoes
Portions of southwest Alabama have been updated to moderate risk due to the increasing threat of numerous supercell storms and the possibility for strong, long-track tornadoes, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said. Supercell thunderstorms will develop in southeast Mississippi and move into Alabama south of I-20 and west of I-65...
wvtm13.com
Alert Weather Wednesday, tracking storms and flooding overnight
Alert Weather Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through midnight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Severe Storms: The Storm Prediction Center upgraded southwestern Alabama to a Moderate Risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The most intense storms are likely to occur there, but we need to be alert across Central Alabama through the evening as a few severe storms could get as far north as the Birmingham area. Some strong tornadoes are possible mainly near and south of US 80.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dual threat of flooding and severe storms today
RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over North and West Alabama early this morning around sunrise there are a few embedded thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues this morning. This will be an active day for the state with the dual threat of heavy rain/flooding, and strong to severe thunderstorms.
WSFA
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
alabamawx.com
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
wvtm13.com
Alert Day: flash flooding and severe thunderstorms likely
Alert Day Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through tonight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Rough Wednesday weather lasts through late evening, and then cooler, drier air sweeps out the storm threat for Thursday. Wednesday Alert Weather take-aways:. Severe Storms: The...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week
Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
