Blake Hinson: Bringing the Same Competitive Spirit to Pickup Gyms and ACC Gyms
Blake Hinson loves basketball. Whether he is playing in a local gym or an ACC gym, he just loves the game. Ever since arriving in Pittsburgh, Pitt’s leading scorer has been a loud voice of enthusiasm off the court and has been dominant with his game on the court as well.
Steel Valley 2023 3-Star Safety Cruce Brookins Making Pitt Official Visit
Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed a second player making an official visit this weekend to Pitt. Steel Valley three-star safety tells PSN he’ll spend this weekend with the Pitt Panther football program. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Brookins is someone Cory Sanders and Pat Narduzzi would like to add to their...
Former Peters Township, Florida S Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt
The WPIAL-to-Pitt pipeline may not always result in immediate success, but it’s always flowing. Pitt has rediscovered that in a big way so far this offseason. Donovan McMillon didn’t commit to Pitt the first time around, choosing Florida back in 2020 as a recruit in the class of 2021 over a list of finalists that included Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, but he’s chosen Pitt this time around.
Pitt Offers Preferred Walk-On Spot to IMG Post-Grad QB David Lynch
Pitt’s quarterbacks room has undergone a lot of change over the past couple of seasons, shifting from Kenny Pickett to Kedon Slovis to Phil Jurkovec over the last year. Quarterbacks have transferred in and out of the program, committed and decommitted and everything in between. But the search for potential talent has never stopped.
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 43 – Portal Talk, Player Movement, Pitt’s Other Sports
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 23:25 – QB Talk. Pitt lost a quarterback but adds two. We talk the Slovis era, bright(?) future with Phil Jurkovec and Ty Dieffenbach, and the future of the QB position for the program.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 16
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh
Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
An Early Christmas Present: New Pitt S Donovan McMillon Couldn’t Miss Chance to Come Home
For Pitt fans, it’s probably felt like a lifetime, but they finally got a player they’ve wanted for a long time. Panther fans started ‘recruiting’ former Peters Township star Donovan McMillon to come to Pitt way back when Pat Narduzzi offered him as a freshman. Their...
Deslin Alexandre Named Finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Honor
As of 1 p.m., Deslin Alexandre’s 5th Down Campaign has raised $54,294 — exceeding his goal of an even $50,000. He established the 5th Down Campaign earlier this year, partnering with the Pittsburgh Kid’s Foundation, as a way to provide an extra ‘fifth down’ for the kids in his native Haiti. The goal was set to provide basic needs, such as meals and education, for children in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.
Duquesne Takes Down DePaul Behind Big Nights from Grant, Reece
On Wednesday night, Duquesne earned a big win over DePaul behind solid performances from Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, winning 66-55. Grant scored 15 points, hitting six of his 14 field-goal attempts in the victory. In his third game back from an ankle injury, Reece gave the Dukes all he could in a tremendous interior effort, posting a 15-point, six-rebound night and hitting 50% of his field goals.
