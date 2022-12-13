ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public health in the 21st century – building our future together

The power of public health was evident at a recent HSC-hosted event to welcome the new dean of the School of Public Health, Dr. Shafik Dharamsi, and engage with local public health experts to gain their perspectives on building a healthier North Texas community. The highly successful event was well...
HSC announces key speakers for Black Men in White Coats event

The global head of health care for Google/YouTube and the founder of the Black Men in White Coats national organization will highlight a youth summit taking place Feb. 18 at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. The goal of the Black Men in White Coats...
HSC communicator wins two new writing awards

Sally Crocker, Associate Director, Academic Communications, for the HSC School of Public Health, has recently won two new writing awards on behalf of HSC:. A Platinum Award from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals’ (AMCP) annual, international MarCom Awards competition. MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity and hard work of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Crocker won this year’s Platinum Award in the Print Media, Writing, Brand Journalism category, for this HSC news story on how a Physical Therapy student saved a family in distress.

