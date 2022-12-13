Sally Crocker, Associate Director, Academic Communications, for the HSC School of Public Health, has recently won two new writing awards on behalf of HSC:. A Platinum Award from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals’ (AMCP) annual, international MarCom Awards competition. MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity and hard work of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Crocker won this year’s Platinum Award in the Print Media, Writing, Brand Journalism category, for this HSC news story on how a Physical Therapy student saved a family in distress.

