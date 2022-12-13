ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021

U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
New York Post

US producer prices jump more than expected in November

U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year. The report came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
CBS Minnesota

Gas prices in the U.S. are now lower than a year ago

The average cost of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped below the price a year ago, the first time that has occurred in 22 months. The average price for regular gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with an average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, AAA said Thursday. The last time gas dipped below its year-earlier price was on Feb. 4, 2021, when drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon, compared with $2.46 a gallon on the same date in 2020, AAA told CBS News. Fuel prices have plunged over the last several weeks amid slowing consumer...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
US News and World Report

U.S. Online Goods Prices Fall in Positive Sign for Fed - Adobe

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell at a nearly 2 percent annual pace in November, the fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign that one important aspect of overall inflation continues to slow. The month-to-month decline in the Adobe Digital...
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
CBS News

Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.

