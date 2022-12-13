Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
US producer prices jump more than expected in November
U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year. The report came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last...
CNBC
Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
Gas prices in the U.S. are now lower than a year ago
The average cost of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped below the price a year ago, the first time that has occurred in 22 months. The average price for regular gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with an average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, AAA said Thursday. The last time gas dipped below its year-earlier price was on Feb. 4, 2021, when drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon, compared with $2.46 a gallon on the same date in 2020, AAA told CBS News. Fuel prices have plunged over the last several weeks amid slowing consumer...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Online Goods Prices Fall in Positive Sign for Fed - Adobe
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell at a nearly 2 percent annual pace in November, the fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign that one important aspect of overall inflation continues to slow. The month-to-month decline in the Adobe Digital...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Can Inflation Be Contained And Are Higher Interest Rates Here To Stay?
It has become clear that inflation is not as transitory as the Federal Reserve originally believed.
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
Stock Market Today: Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data Keeps Lid on Stocks
This morning's reading on U.S. supplier prices for November came in higher than expected.
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
Gas Prices Are Down Year-Over-Year for First Time Since January 2021
U.S. gas prices hit a major milestone early Dec. 8, falling below the previous year's average for the first time since January 2021 amid an ongoing slump in demand. Some experts say prices could...
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
