WMDT.com
Philadelphia woman arrested for Lewes area carjacking
LEWES, Del. – A Philadelphia woman is behind bars in Sussex County on assault and other charges following a carjacking. Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the 17000 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking. It was learned that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence before walking outside, opening the driver’s side car door, and placing her purse inside he vehicle. She reportedly heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she saw a woman, identified as 27-year-old Justice Bowser, standing by the driver’s side car door with a child seated on the passenger side.
delawarepublic.org
TD Bank toy drive donates Christmas gifts to Hope Center
More than 100 kids at New Castle County’s HOPE Center will have presents under the Christmas tree thanks to a toy drive from TD Bank. Once a Sheridan Suites Hotel, the HOPE Center was purchased by New Castle County two years ago as a way to transition the unhoused into permanent living spaces.
Volunteers help pack Mountaire Cares boxes to feed 12,000
Mike and Judy Hall of Long Neck have been volunteering for years to pack Mountaire Cares holiday food boxes for the needy. For Judy, it’s one of the ways she has been giving back in thanks for recovering from a 2012 aneurysm that required her to learn to walk and feed herself again. “I thought, ‘You know what, I ... Read More
WMDT.com
Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
I think it's important to preface this review by saying that I am not a huge fan of Mexican food. I've never been one of those people to go crazy for tacos and margs. For me, Chinese and sushi is where it's at.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Humane Society thanks local carpenters for helping to winterize outdoor kennels, says the shelter is at all time high capacity
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico Humane Society is thanking the efforts of local carpenters who are stepping up to winterize their outdoor kennels ahead of dropping temperatures. “We put it out on Facebook and we were flooded with responses we are so thrilled with the number of people who want to help,” said Wicomico Humane Society Events Coordinator Whitney Hoffman.
WDEL 1150AM
Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours
A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery at Millsboro area liquor store
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are actively investigating an armed robbery at a Millsboro liquor store. At around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard for a reported armed robbery. It was learned through investigation that an unknown suspect had walked into the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WMDT.com
“It’s just a passion of mine:” SBY Home opens doors in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- One new Downtown Salisbury business has officially opened its doors and looks to meet all your home decor needs. SBY Home offers everything from furniture to glassware. If it’s not in-stock, you can even an item ordered right in store. Owner Katharine Smith says this endeavor came...
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries
SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyards sets holiday shopping event Dec. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards invites folks to stop in for some holiday fun and support local producers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. Patrons can shop with some of Nassau Valley’s Farmers Market artisanal craft vendors and check out the art show and sale of works by Joan Fabbri and Ruth Ann Kaufman.
WMDT.com
Md. Superintendent visits Dorchester Co. schools
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mohammed Choudhury visited Dorchester County this week. He stopped by Mace’s Lane Middle School and Sandy Hill Elementary to shadow students and staff. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WGMD Radio
CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday
The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
