LEWES, Del. – A Philadelphia woman is behind bars in Sussex County on assault and other charges following a carjacking. Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the 17000 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking. It was learned that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence before walking outside, opening the driver’s side car door, and placing her purse inside he vehicle. She reportedly heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she saw a woman, identified as 27-year-old Justice Bowser, standing by the driver’s side car door with a child seated on the passenger side.

LEWES, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO