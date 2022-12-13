ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

WMDT.com

Philadelphia woman arrested for Lewes area carjacking

LEWES, Del. – A Philadelphia woman is behind bars in Sussex County on assault and other charges following a carjacking. Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the 17000 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking. It was learned that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence before walking outside, opening the driver’s side car door, and placing her purse inside he vehicle. She reportedly heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she saw a woman, identified as 27-year-old Justice Bowser, standing by the driver’s side car door with a child seated on the passenger side.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

TD Bank toy drive donates Christmas gifts to Hope Center

More than 100 kids at New Castle County’s HOPE Center will have presents under the Christmas tree thanks to a toy drive from TD Bank. Once a Sheridan Suites Hotel, the HOPE Center was purchased by New Castle County two years ago as a way to transition the unhoused into permanent living spaces.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Volunteers help pack Mountaire Cares boxes to feed 12,000

  Mike and Judy Hall of Long Neck have been volunteering for years to pack Mountaire Cares holiday food boxes for the needy. For Judy, it’s one of the ways she has been giving back in thanks for recovering from a 2012 aneurysm that required her to learn to walk and feed herself again. “I thought, ‘You know what, I ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Humane Society thanks local carpenters for helping to winterize outdoor kennels, says the shelter is at all time high capacity

SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico Humane Society is thanking the efforts of local carpenters who are stepping up to winterize their outdoor kennels ahead of dropping temperatures. “We put it out on Facebook and we were flooded with responses we are so thrilled with the number of people who want to help,” said Wicomico Humane Society Events Coordinator Whitney Hoffman.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours

A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
WMDT.com

DSP investigating armed robbery at Millsboro area liquor store

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are actively investigating an armed robbery at a Millsboro liquor store. At around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard for a reported armed robbery. It was learned through investigation that an unknown suspect had walked into the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.
MILLSBORO, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD

If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash

TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWNSEND, DE
WMDT.com

Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries

SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Nassau Valley Vineyards sets holiday shopping event Dec. 17

Nassau Valley Vineyards invites folks to stop in for some holiday fun and support local producers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. Patrons can shop with some of Nassau Valley’s Farmers Market artisanal craft vendors and check out the art show and sale of works by Joan Fabbri and Ruth Ann Kaufman.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Superintendent visits Dorchester Co. schools

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mohammed Choudhury visited Dorchester County this week. He stopped by Mace’s Lane Middle School and Sandy Hill Elementary to shadow students and staff. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located

UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Crews working to remove submerged car

Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
MILTON, DE
WGMD Radio

6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown

Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery

The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday

The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
SEAFORD, DE

