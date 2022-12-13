ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls

By Jared Gans
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSEnG_0jh4l3sv00

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to require federal agencies to address supply chain issues as the country fights the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which is entitled the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act of 2022, would require Cabinet-level agencies to identify weaknesses in supply chains that could impact national security and domestic manufacturing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The heads of these agencies would also need to periodically recommend ways for their departments to attract private investment and change federal financing programs to advance economic development.

Khanna told The Hill in a statement that the bill will invest in “critical industries” and create well-paying jobs.

“Workers across the country have seen their jobs shipped abroad and their communities hurt by deindustrialization,” he said. “With such a narrowly divided Congress, restoring American manufacturing leadership is work that can be done in a bipartisan fashion and unify Americans around a shared purpose.”

Rubio told the Journal that the bill would be a “road map” to invest in “things that actually matter” by using the government’s existing tools.

“If we want to be a strong nation, we have to rebuild and invest in critical industries at home,” he said.

The legislation would give the Treasury Department’s Federal Financing Bank $20 billion to be invested over the course of 10 years to take action on the recommendations using loan guarantees, issuing securities-backed financing or purchasing debt, the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to Rubio’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Parents could see $300 monthly payments under proposal Democrats seek to pass in December

Democrats are looking to introduce another child tax credit provision as the time nears for a year-end Congress spending bill. The tax credit provision began during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the American Family Rescue Plan in 2021 with the goal to raise children out of poverty. Payments were split in half, with the first batch of monthly payments going to families from July through December and the second batch arriving once families filed their taxes in early 2022. However, the program was only slated to last a year.
The Hill

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.   Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
UTAH STATE
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Michigan Advance

Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year

In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy