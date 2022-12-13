The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO