Read full article on original website
Related
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Grants, Orcas, and Bonsais
The Pacific Bonsai Museum is holding on Dec. 17 from 4-7 p.m. its 9th annual Bonsai solstice event where guests are invited to stroll through its softly lit and world-renowned collection of bonsai trees. Read more about the solstice event and how to attend here. Seattle Film Critics Society Nominates...
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Solo Traveling
The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.
Comments / 0