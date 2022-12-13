Read full article on original website
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings
This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Montana
From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
Massive Drug Bust in Southwest Montana Is Something To Celebrate
This drug bust will be a huge help in stopping the distribution of drugs throughout the state of Montana. Montana might seem like an idyllic place with gorgeous views and kind people, but some things under the surface aren't too kind. One problem that Montana has had for many years is drugs. Meth and fentanyl have been running rampant throughout Montana, and law enforcement has been trying hard to crack down on the issue. Now we have some fantastic news.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Historic Hotels In Montana
Montana is a proudly historic state with much to exhibit by way of national heritage. You’ll find historic blocks, districts, and buildings dating back to the earlier days of the state’s development. This could’ve come by way of the railroad, the mining industry, homesteading, or agriculture. The...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Montana’s Best Upscale Restaurant Is Actually Worth The Buck
Not everyone can break the bank for a meal, but sometimes a restaurant is worth the price. Some restaurants in Montana will make you dig deep in those pockets and break out the big bucks—but which pricey restaurants are really worth it? We've discussed what Montana's most expensive restaurants are, but which one gives you the best bang for that big buck?
Montana Rescue Mission seeing more people, needs items for winter
Lundgren says there has been a huge uptick in homelessness recently across the nation—which is putting a strain on resources.
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold days ahead with additional snow
The threat of blowing snow and blizzard conditions remains across Montana's and Wyoming's eastern-most counties at least through Friday morning. By Sunday, everybody gets colder.
KULR8
DPHHS helping Montanans warm their homes as temperatures drop
BILLINGS, Mont. - The official start of winter is right around the corner, and it’s only going to get colder. People who can’t afford to heat their homes can apply for Energy Assistance to help keep warm as temperatures drop. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human...
