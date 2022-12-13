Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
ambcrypto.com
United States: Incoming lawmakers move to delay key legislation to tax crypto
U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry wrote a letter to the U.S. Treasury to delay crypto taxes. Many lawmakers this year have raised similar concerns. The United States midterm elections held in November saw the replacement of members on several House committees. One such committee was the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC’s bottom will come in by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Bitcoin tried to break upward over the $18,400 resistance zone. BTC reacted to the south after failing to hold above the pivot mark of $18,000.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What are the chances of ETH reaching $4,000?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As traders continue to remain uncertain about whether or not the cryptocurrency market has bottomed out, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is swaying sideways. Analysts believe that the market has already reached its lowest point in the aftermath of the FTX incident and is poised for a trend reversal.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks drop as validators move to affect this update
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks have dropped, according to recent data. Ethereum validators are also planning to employ an update that would see OFAC compliance reduced by 35%. After this year’s merge, Ethereum [ETH] changed from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) network. Because of the consolidation, validators are now responsible for protecting transactions and the integrity of the network.
ambcrypto.com
“Pro-crypto” France to push for tighter regulations, details inside
As per a recent Financial Times report, France may reconsider its easy licensing regime for digital asset providers, following recent market failures such as FTX’s demise. The development would call into question France’s efforts to position itself as one of Europe’s most pro-crypto nations. Hervé Maurey, a...
ambcrypto.com
Australia is set to tighten crypto regulation in 2023, here’s how
In light of the worrying events that have transpired in the crypto market over the past few weeks, the government of Australia has moved to ramp up safety and regulation for crypto. Australian Treasury seeks to set up a regulatory framework. According to the island nation’s Department of Treasury, reforms...
ambcrypto.com
The Central Bank of Brazil is planning to launch a CBDC in this year
Nations around the globe are scrambling to explore how blockchain technology can be employed to help their economies. The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies has prompted several central banks to look into the fiat alternatives offered by crypto. Brazilian CBDC set for launch in 2024. Roberto Campos Neto, the President of...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The bulls can wait for a pullback before looking to bid. The U.S. CPI data gave some relief to the bulls...
ambcrypto.com
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
ambcrypto.com
First reported instance of whistleblowing at FTX, and it’s not surprising
The former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame had tipped off the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) on 9 November that FTX was transferring customer funds to its sister trading firm Alameda Research. Salame also told the SCB that only three people, namely former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Avalanche [AVAX]? Mark these levels to take profit
AVAX rallied as BTC continued to soar following announcements from U.S. CPI. The target for a long entry could be $14.82 and the 38.2% Fib level ($14.96) if the uptrend continues. Avalanche [AVAX] has rallied since mid-November, making higher lows. However, it reached a lower low around 12 December, settling...
