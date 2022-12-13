Read full article on original website
These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In November 2022
This year, 2022, has been a difficult year for the global financial markets. As of last week, the U.S. stock market dropped by over 15 percent, the bond market by over 20 percent, while the cryptocurrency market lost more than 50 percent from its peak in 2021. November was no...
Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta
British Virgin Islands, BVI, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its presale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age.
Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Bluechip tech company Jabil delivers results to investors. Adobe, another blue-chip winner in the tech world, has also raised guidance for 2023. Capital returns will help support share prices for each company in 2023. The outlook for next year is cloudy. Tech may be one of the more unlucky sectors...
Metaverse Impact: Statista Analysts Forecast Sales Over $191 Billion In Ecommerce By 2030
The Metaverse hype is betting on a future with immersive experiences. The convergence of emerging digital trends such as advancements of virtual worlds and spatial media, adoption of blockchain and remote productivity, and democratization of eCommerce has led to the conception of minimum viable Metaverse concept. Even though many questions...
Weber Rises 23% On Sweetened Takeover Deal From Shareholder BDT Capital Partners, But Is It A Good Deal For Holders?
IPO investors set to accept more than 40% in losses in the go-private transaction but is it a lifeline bailout?. American outdoor grill manufacturer Weber Inc’s (NYSE:WEBR) stock rose 23.2% higher on Monday, closing at $8.01 after receiving a revised takeover offer worth $2.3 billion from private equity shareholder BDT Capital Partners.
The Most Googled Cryptocurrencies Of 2022
Bitcoin takes the crown for the most Googled cryptocurrency, coming top in the US and worldwide. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin take second and third in the US, but Dogecoin beats Shiba Inu on worldwide searches. The Most Googled Cryptocurrencies Revealed. New research has revealed the most Googled Cryptocurrencies of 2022,...
Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive announces its first purchase order. Randy Marion Auto Group will buy 6,000 Class-1 vehicles. Mullen is not out of the woods, and shareholders should be cautious. To say the EV startup world is a world of fly-by-night operations and high risk is a bit of an understatement but...
Hedge Funds’ Tether Attention Trigger Calls For Transparency
Regulators need to step up scrutiny on Tether amid fresh turbulence hitting the crypto industry, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The comments come from deVere Group’s Nigel Green following reports that some hedge fund firms are shorting...
These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week
Traders anxiously wait for the earnings season to make quick gains from the stock price movement, both before and after the earnings announcement. Usually, a company’s stock price reacts, with elevated volume and volatility, both ahead and after a company announces its earnings. Most experts believe the best way...
ATH Trading: What Does ATH Stand For & Its Meaning?
Did you just come across ATH and wonder what it is and how it affects your investments? If so, we have got you all covered. So, what is ATH in stocks?. The term ATH is an abbreviation of “All-Time High” and refers to the highest price a stock has ever reached on an exchange. For instance, we could say that the “All-Time High” for the XYZ Corp share price was $20 if a share of the stock goes public at a price of $5 per share, rises to $20 per share, and then drops to $10 over time.
