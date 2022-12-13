Did you just come across ATH and wonder what it is and how it affects your investments? If so, we have got you all covered. So, what is ATH in stocks?. The term ATH is an abbreviation of “All-Time High” and refers to the highest price a stock has ever reached on an exchange. For instance, we could say that the “All-Time High” for the XYZ Corp share price was $20 if a share of the stock goes public at a price of $5 per share, rises to $20 per share, and then drops to $10 over time.

