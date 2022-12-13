ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes

The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
AFP

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23

Rescue workers scoured muddy terrain for survivors and bodies on Saturday as the death toll from a landslide at a Malaysian campsite rose to 23, including six children, authorities said. Authorities said 61 people had been found safe or rescued.
AFP

Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia's latest wave of attacks on the power grid prompted accusations of "war crimes". "Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, sewage treatment plants," Ukrenergo said in a statement Friday.

