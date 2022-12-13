Read full article on original website
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes
The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23
Rescue workers scoured muddy terrain for survivors and bodies on Saturday as the death toll from a landslide at a Malaysian campsite rose to 23, including six children, authorities said. Authorities said 61 people had been found safe or rescued.
Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid
Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia's latest wave of attacks on the power grid prompted accusations of "war crimes". "Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, sewage treatment plants," Ukrenergo said in a statement Friday.
