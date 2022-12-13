Read full article on original website
Word of the Week: Localized
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Localized (low-cul-eyesed) What it means: Affecting just one part of the body. Where it comes from: Latin, locus, "a place or spot" Where you might see or hear it: If you get a rash...
Word of the Week: Systemic
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Systemic (siss-TEM-ick) What it means: Throughout the entire body. Where it comes from: Greek, systema, “to bring together” or “to combine”. Where you might see or hear it: Some diseases only...
Verywell Health
Why Having Friends of All Ages Is Good for Your Health
Three groups are most at-risk for loneliness, data from the U.K.’s Community Life Survey shows:. Widowed older homeowners living alone with long-term health conditions. Unmarried middle-aged adults with long-term health conditions. Younger people who are renting and may not feel like part of the community. Here’s a solution that...
What Does 'Goblin Mode' Say About Our Collective Mental Health?
The Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year is “goblin mode,” a term selected by more than 318,000 voters. Experts say the popularity of the term is a sign of the times, demonstrating how fed up people are with working hard to conform to unrealistic societal standards.
Are Fiber Supplements Like ColonBroom Better for Weight Loss?
The dietary fiber supplement ColonBroom claims to speed weight loss and increase energy. ColonBroom features the same active ingredient as Metamucil at a much higher price. Fiber can help relieve constipation and keep your stomach full without adding calories. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements. Sponsored posts...
