"Woman" named Dictionary.com's 2022 Word of the Year

By Alyssa Adams
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Woman has been named Dictionary.com's 2022 Word of the Year. Dictionary.com, the leading online and mobile English-language educational resource, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The word woman is defined as "an adult female person." It was selected as the Word of the Year based on search data, language trends and major cultural themes of the year.

"Woman" received double the typical annual search volume and surged during several key events this year. In 2022 we saw the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, equal pay settlement for U.S. Women's Soccer, the retirement of star tennis player Serena Williams, women-led protests in Iran and historic midterm elections.

"This year, the very matter of the definition of the word 'woman' was at the center of so many consequential moments, discussions, and decisions in our society," John Kelly, Senior Director of Editorial at Dictionary.com, said. "Our selection of 'woman' as the Word of the Year for 2022—and how the word is defined, who is included in that definition, who the word applies and belongs to—highlights how important the work of a dictionary is, and how dictionaries can impact people's lives."

Visit Dictionary.com for more on the Word of the Year selection.

Related
TechCrunch

Here are the best books that TechCrunch read this year

This is not just a list of serious business books or just fiction that was published this year. Instead, we have put together a list of just our favorite stuff that we read this year. Some of it won’t surprise; I hope that some of it does — but given how literate the average TechCrunch reader is, perhaps I will be contentedly disappointed.
The Independent

Brigitte Macron hits out at gender-neutral French grammar system

French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife has expressed her opposition to a recent surge in the use of a gender-inclusive form of French because of her love of the language.“Inclusive writing”, a gender-neutral spelling system that is being employed by academic institutions and some authorities, has become a hot topic in the culture wars between the left-leaning youth and the country’s conservatives.Speaking to L’Obs magazine, Brigitte Macron said: “Learning French is already difficult. Let’s not add complexity to complexity. It’s a cultural position.”She explained she was not against adults choosing to change gender, but insisted she was speaking for “the silent...
Salon

Salon's favorite books of 2022 — fiction and nonfiction

Salon uses Bookshop affiliate links. If you make a purchase, Salon might receive a commission. We write about books pretty extensively here at Salon. Rather than have one section for books, our coverage extends through all verticals, often through in-depth interviews with authors ranging from bestsellers like Adam Hochschild for "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy's Forgotten Crisis" and well-known artists like "SNL" star Kevin Nealon for "I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame" to food personalities like Andrew Zimmern for "Family Dinner" and university press authors like Neema Avashia for "Another Appalachia," her memoir about growing up queer and Indian in West Virginia. We publish recommendation round-ups like "A bolder than 'Bridgerton' reading list: Regency books with a twist Eloise would love" and "Books for hard-to-shop-for tweens and teens, from Star Wars and Harley Quinn to gothic horror," and mourn authors we've lost like Julie Powell of "Julie and Julia" fame.
familytree.com

Finding Your Roots Seeks Family Mysteries

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. is about to start filming its 10th season. To celebrate, they want to find a viewer to appear in the series! They are looking for someone with a family mystery that their team can solve. If you have one and want to be on the show, click a box on the Finding Your Roots website and tell them your story.
Philadelphia, PA
