‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: A Refresher of How the Selection Process Works to Go to Paradise

Netflix has premiered the grand return of Single’s Inferno . The second season promises even hotter dating drama as male and female contestants venture to a deserted island for love . But Single’s Inferno Season 2 follows the same rules and guidelines as the first season. One of the significant aspects the contestants fight for is a chance at Paradise. In the first two episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 2, two couples already won their trip to Paradise, but how does it work?

The creators and hosts of ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 takes the contestants back to the island

After the first season’s success, Netflix greenlighted a second season with the same rules, setting, and overall concept. The producers of Single’s Inferno wanted to tweak the series , but fans are not lost on how it works. As usual, five women arrive on the island and explain what they look for in a partner. The catch is that only four men are initially introduced to Singles Inferno . Later, the series will add the fifth and last male contestant as the participants have an idea of who they like.

The fifth male contestant stirs the pot just a bit. In the first season of Single’s Inferno, the honor went to dancer Cha Hyun-seung . As the participants get to know each other, they have to survive with the food given to them, make their meals, and fetch their water. They also participate in challenges for perks, like Iced Americanos. Single’s Inferno Season 2 keeps everything the same but does give the deserted island a pirate theme.

Throughout the dating show, the contestants are not allowed to disclose their age, professions, or detailed aspects of their personal lives while on the island. The only way to do so is by couple matching and going to Paradise. Like the first season, Single’s Inferno Season 2 has couples venture off the island to a luxurious five-star resort called Paradise.

The male contestants choose who they want to go to Paradise with in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Romance is already underway on the island in the second season. A few things must happen first before the participants can go to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2. After meeting each other, cooking dinner, and talking, at the end of the night, the contestants have to give postcards to the person they are interested in anonymously.

It is a confidence booster for some and a downer for those who receive nothing. But that can all change in an instant. The following day, the contestants figure out who they want to know better while taking part in a challenge for a two-on-one date.

The decision to get to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 is ultimately up to the men. The male contestants secretly cast their vote on what female they would like to go to Paradise with. Then, the women must leave their tents one by one with their luggage. In the center of the sitting circle, they must publically announce their pick. If the name the female calls out matches the male contestant’s choice, they go to Paradise together.

The process can be heartbreaking as previously established couples might not make it to Paradise. At first, the contestants are unsure what couples went to Paradise together until the selection process is over. Once realizing who is missing, it all clicks together.

What can happen at the luxury resort?

In the first season of Single’s Inferno, fans saw some sparks between the contestants in Paradise. But going to the luxurious resort and spending the night together does not guarantee the couple is in for the long run. While in Paradise, the contestants can wine, dine to their hearts’ content, and indulge in amenities.

Related

‘Single’s Inferno’: Meet the Famous Hosts of the Korean Reality Show, Instagrams, Careers, and More

The most prominent aspect of Paradise is the contestants and audiences learning personal details. In the comfort of a luxurious hotel room, the couples can reveal their ages, professions, and anything else about themselves in Single’s Inferno . But once returning to Inferno, the couples cannot reveal what they learned with the other contestants. Knowing the personal details of the person they like can be an advantage in winning their hearts.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available weekly on Netflix .