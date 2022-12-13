Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board

Read full article on original website
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community. Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award. This award is granted to those in the city...
Apex to pay $200K for Maxxim Medical building
The Columbus City Council and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to accept a $200,000 offer from Apex Ammunition to purchase the jointly-owned former Maxxim Medical building and the associated 7.8 acres off Yorkville Park Square. The decision was made during the city’s work session on Thursday,...
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
10-year restaurant tax renewal at forefront of county legislative priorities
Supervisors on Thursday asked three state legislators to support a list of wide ranging initiatives in the upcoming legislative session, including a bill to renew the local 2-percent restaurant sales tax for 10 years and another to allow the county to distribute $1.75 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds among nine nonprofits.
City of Columbus building permits: Dec. 5-8
■ Highland Investment Group, LLC; 600 Alabama St.; signage; Garrett Weaver. ■ Rita Owens Jordan; 231 Gregory Road; detached two-car garage; Owner. ■ Dean Investment Properties, LLC; 912 Ninth St. S.; electrical; Twin River Maintenance. ■ Glen Bontrager 206 Byrnes Circle; electrical; Owner. ■ Alexius A. Jones; 1511 21st St....
Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement. Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years. Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and...
Grant funds could build sidewalks, street lamps in Burns Bottom
The Columbus Redevelopment Authority is considering applying for a grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build sidewalks and street lamps in the Burns Bottom Redevelopment Project. City Engineer Kevin Stafford presented the idea to the board Wednesday morning. He told board members the Transportation Alternative Program grant could...
Willie Richardson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Willie Earl Richardson, 60, died Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Freeman Mortuary of Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Richardson was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Columbus, to the late Willie Mack Richardson and Lillian Ball. He was formerly employed as a machine operator with Sanderson Plumbing.
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
Doris Holman
HAMILTON — Doris Bryan Malone Holman, 93, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, with James Towery and Terry Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Monica Trimuel
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Tharp
Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 6-13
■ Starkville Methodist Church; 200 W. Lampkin St.; playground renovation; Michael Everett. ■ Underwood Properties; 419 Lampkin St.; construction; Joe Webb. ■ Not Listed; 665 Hwy. 12 W., suite B; construction; Mark Kozevski. ■ John Moore; 327 Lafayette St.; Owner. ■ Bartley Harris; 103 Lydia Lane; pool work; Cory Botts.
Lowndes County building permits: Dec. 14
■ Amanda Speed; 1684 Jemison Mill Road; remodel mobile home; Owner. ■ Charlie Pilkinton; 250 Wolfe Creek Drive; construct s/f residence; G.D.King Construction, LLC. ■ Matt and Sherry Darling; 277 Kelsey Lane; construct s/f residence; Michael Scott Swain. ■ Derek Whitfield; 1656 Hwy. 182 W.; demolition; owner. ■ Richard and...
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
Eric Davis
WEST POINT — Eric L. Davis, 44, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Bryan Union Hall, with the Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Bryan Union Hall. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Charlie Martin
CALEDONIA — Charlie Ann Burton Martin, 46, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
