A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
