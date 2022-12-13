ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New Dashboard Providing Data on Pregnancy-Associated Deaths

(MISSOURINET) – On average, 61 women in Missouri die every year while pregnant or within one year of being pregnant. That’s according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, which has put together an online dashboard to keep track of the data. Ashley Otto is a registered nurse specialist with D-H-S-S:
A Water Resources Bill for North Missouri

Last week, I wrote to you all about the importance of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and how it will advance the priorities of flood control and navigation. This week, the Senate passed the bill and it now heads to the President to get signed into law. From the...
Iowans for Tax Relief Calls for Two-Year Property Tax Freeze

(Radio Iowa) A group that successfully pushed for spending limits in state government three decades ago is urging Governor Reynolds to propose new limits on local governments. Chris Hagenow is president of Iowans for Tax Relief. “We think it would be a good idea to implement a two-year property tax...
IOWA STATE

