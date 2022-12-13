Read full article on original website
Related
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 19-25
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
Dec 17 – Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins & Princeton Schools Superintendent Jerry Girdner
In this broadcast we visit with Garrett Hawkins, President of Missouri Farm Bureau about the upcoming legislative session and issues that may affect Missouri farmers and ag-related businesses. We also learn more about the construction of new ball fields in Princeton from Superintendent Jerry Girdner. Click on the image below...
New Dashboard Providing Data on Pregnancy-Associated Deaths
(MISSOURINET) – On average, 61 women in Missouri die every year while pregnant or within one year of being pregnant. That’s according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, which has put together an online dashboard to keep track of the data. Ashley Otto is a registered nurse specialist with D-H-S-S:
MO State Education Commissioner Says Schools Continue to Deal with Chronic Absenteeism
(MISSOURINET) – The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are still making their rounds. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. She says students and teachers in need of staying home due to illness impact academic performance…. Vandeven’s response follows the...
A Water Resources Bill for North Missouri
Last week, I wrote to you all about the importance of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and how it will advance the priorities of flood control and navigation. This week, the Senate passed the bill and it now heads to the President to get signed into law. From the...
Iowans for Tax Relief Calls for Two-Year Property Tax Freeze
(Radio Iowa) A group that successfully pushed for spending limits in state government three decades ago is urging Governor Reynolds to propose new limits on local governments. Chris Hagenow is president of Iowans for Tax Relief. “We think it would be a good idea to implement a two-year property tax...
