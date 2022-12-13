ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming centers available in Detroit: Where to find them

By Olivia Esparza
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need to escape winter weather conditions.

The centers are open now through March 31 and protect from cold weather, hot meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services to residents experiencing homelessness.

"Winter weather creates additional challenges and risks for Detroiters, and the City of Detroit and its partners are dedicated to providing not just an escape from the cold, but also housing services that can help them in the longer term," said Terra Linzner, homelessness solutions director for the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department.

Those seeking shelter should come in person to one of the following warming center locations:

Cass Community Social Services

Address: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St.

Phone Number: 313-883-2277

Open to families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center

Address: 11037 Mack Ave.

Phone Number: 313-331-8990

Open to families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center

Address: 3535 Third Ave.

Phone Number: 313-993-6703

Open to single men

John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

Address: 4646 John R. St.

Phone Number: 313-576-1000

Open to veterans

"With cold weather already here, the City of Detroit has activated warming centers and respite locations to ensure that everyone has a safe place to stay warm," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. "We are once again working with our community partners across all neighborhoods so Detroiters who are experiencing homelessness or loss of heat in their residence have a place close by to stay warm."

For more information regarding shelters and warming centers, call CAM at 313-305-0311. Anyone can also call that number to speak with staff about available shelter options and alternatives to shelters.

