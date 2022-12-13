Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Manage Holiday Stress
Predict the factors that may cause stress. Permit yourself to do what's necessary. The holidays are an exciting and happy time for many people. However, it is important to acknowledge that the holidays can also be very stressful for a lot of parents and families. The increased financial costs, the tediousness and lack of routine inherent in traveling (especially with young children), and visiting family when relationships might be fraught can all take a toll on parents. In addition, the holidays can also be a challenging time for those who have experienced loss.
psychologytoday.com
Peace for OCD’s Anxious Mind at Christmas
The stress and uncertainties associated with the holiday season can trigger OCD symptoms. For those who suffer from scrupulosity or perfectionism, holiday features are perversely optimized to exacerbate symptoms. To help spikes in OCD symptoms have a a preplanned strategy for quietly, politely excusing yourself from an overwhelming situation. Christmas...
psychologytoday.com
This Holiday Season Celebrate the Gifts of ADHD
The positive symptoms of ADHD, some even consider them gifts, can help your child excel. Children with ADHD are creative, outside-the-box thinkers, great problem solvers and challenge seekers. They can have intense focus, making children with ADHD experts at a preferred task. During the holiday season, with our thoughts on...
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
I'm so cold I live in my bed - like the grandparents in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | Marin
As the brutal cold snap takes hold, I realise I have become one of the book’s characters, writes Marin
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Rare Opportunity—Don’t Waste It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
psychologytoday.com
How to Practice Forgiveness
Forgiveness benefits the forgiver, reducing the persistent anger that comes along with being harmed. Forgiveness involves uncovering our own painful feelings and working to offer compassion to the person who harmed us. This routine practice offers six steps to practicing the forgiveness process in response to minor harms, to strengthen...
Can music help someone with Alzheimer's disease?
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with daily function.
Upworthy
Girl with 'uncombable hair syndrome' rocks it in style: 'I look like a lion with a crazy mane'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2021. It has since been updated. A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Temperament and Caregiver-Child Mismatches
Caregivers can have an easier time parenting when they understand their own and their child’s temperament. No temperament is “good” or ”bad,” but we often consider some difficult, requiring extra support for caregivers. Practitioners can offer approaches to caregivers that strengthen their ability to assess...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Adult Twins Get Along
Twin estrangement is based on a constellation of conflicted feelings and experiences that twins have shared growing up. Being a twin is a serious challenge both socially and emotionally. The parental role is essential to the development of a healthy adult relationship between twins. From little brawls over “who gets...
psychologytoday.com
What Does Mindfulness Look Like in Practice and Real Life?
We can be easily swept away by our emotions and the inner chatter of our mind to the point that it negatively impacts our day and well-being. Through mindfulness, we can notice when we are lost in our mind and missing out on what we have in the present. It...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Peace Through Mindful Relational Competence
Weaponized incompetence occurs when you find yourself pretending to be incapable or insufficient at a task so someone else will do it for you. Encouraging mindfulness begins the process for an incompetent person to notice their previously invisible emotions, motives, and nuances. Mindfulness encourages perseverance and collaboration, allows us to...
Elite Daily
What Is An Air Sign? Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius Share This Element
The elements are one of the key principles in astrology. Once you have a grasp on the way they function, the study of the cosmos really begins to fall into place. So, what are these elements? They're fire, earth, air, and water, and you can think of them as the ebb and flow of your birth chart. Each zodiac sign is represented by a specific element, which describes the natural forces culminating together to bring that zodiac sign to fruition.
