Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
“Sucked the barn away”: Overnight storms sweep across Cox City, portions Grady County
As a tornado touched down overnight in Wayne, Oklahoma, severe weather also sweeped across other portions of the state, leaving significant damage, including Grady County.
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
The silver lining from the severe weather yesterday is in the rainfall totals!
The silver lining from yesterday’s severe weather is in the rainfall totals! Many areas picking up significant moisture! Officially OKC got another 0.62 inches of rain and we will take it! We are slowly putting a dent in the drought. Some areas to the south and east 1 to 2 inches! Still need much more in the west and northwest and panhandle!
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
Building collapses after large fire sparks in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Large flames caused a building to collapse Thursday morning near Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 8:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant building near I-44 and Northwest 40th Street. The flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash
Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
Two rescued from jackknifed semi-truck in OKC
Two people were rescued after a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy Oklahoma roadway.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was seen at a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse carrying what appeared to be a rifle, prompting a search by law enforcement for nearly two hours Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted the man in the parking garage...
Police search for suspect, arrest two juveniles after traffic stop in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — A suspect is on the loose, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Moore. Police told KOCO 5 that they pulled over a driver near Northwest 24th Street and Queensbury Road for "basic traffic violations." A man ran from the scene during the stop, dropping a gun in the street and jumping fences.
Mustang Police Searching For Suspects Behind Storage Facility Thefts
Mustang Police are asking for help identifying vehicles used in several thefts from storage facilities. Police said the group is connected to multiple thefts from TAG Storage near State Highway 152 and South Czech Hall Road. Officers said they are asking anyone with information about these vehicles involved to please...
Report Details Findings On Yukon Plane Crash
According to preliminary flight data, the plane that crashed at the Clarence E. Page-Cimarron Municipal Airport on Dec. 6 in Yukon had landed there earlier that day. The report said the plane had landed at the airport at around 7:15 p.m., and began takeoff nearly two hours later. The report...
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation
Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
