Fox11online.com
Judge denies motion to move Green Bay homicide case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside...
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness' competency to be determined next year in Green Bay murder, decapitation case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced to life for Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice was convicted...
Fox11online.com
Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed
OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigate reports of scam caller impersonating officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
Fox11online.com
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
Fox11online.com
Judge orders removal of woman's dogs after repeated biting incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO (WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court. She is...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac residents asked to check security cameras regarding crime with child victim
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with what they referred to as "a serious criminal offense" involving a child. The office posted on Facebook Thursday evening, requesting surveillance video from those who live in a portion of Fond du Lac. The boundaries were shown in an attached map.
Fox11online.com
Evers appoints new district attorney for Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County now has a new district attorney. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the appointment of Kat Turner, a current assistant district attorney for the county, to fill the open position. Evers began the search for a new district attorney in October, after Veronica Isherwood resigned. "As...
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of setting fire to Door County supper club
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The man who allegedly set fire to a Door County supper club pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday. Jonathan Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of arson of a building without owner’s consent for the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club.
Fox11online.com
Man accused of setting fire to Manitowoc bar's garage
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – One man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Manitowoc bar’s garage early Monday morning. The fire at Van’s Bar, 426 N. 9th Street, damaged the garage and the contents inside, plus a camper and vehicle in the area were damaged, and nearby buildings suffered exterior damage, according to a police probable cause statement.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
Fox11online.com
31-year-old Green Bay man arrested after standoff on city's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay's west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. -- nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh votes to bring back designated outdoor drinking area for 2023
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A program to allow outdoor drinking in Oshkosh has been extended from just three and a half months to now a year. The city’s common council voted on Tuesday to keep the policy. It's called the “designated outdoor refreshment area,” known as “DORA.”
Fox11online.com
67-year-old Appleton man found after missing for a week
APPLETON (WLUK) -- After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could put him...
Fox11online.com
11 Shawano area non-profit organizations to receive $18,500
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Eleven non-profit organizations will be receiving grant money from the Shawano Area Community Foundation. The foundation will be giving $18,500 to the organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life in the Shawano area. That includes a gift of $2,500 for the Gresham School District...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin
Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
Fox11online.com
Smoke alarms aid Oshkosh family in house fire
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage. The family...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
