Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Conducted Seven Investigations in Four Months
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Within the last four months, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET) has concluded multiple narcotic investigations. The investigations all stemmed from Baker City and were initiated by BCNET. On September 26th, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at...
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
Baker City Police Department Welcomes Back Officer Emily Oller
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Police Department) The Baker City Police Department is welcoming back a member of their team, Recent graduate from the Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Police Academy in Salem, Emily Oller. Officer Oller graduated on Friday, December 9 and is currently completing her field training with another Baker City Officer. In a social media post from December 15, the baker City Police Department StateD, “Congratulations Emily on a job well done. We’re very excited to have you home!”
Woman sentenced to jail in DV, theft cases
CANYON CITY – A woman will spend time in jail on charges across three different cases—two being domestic violence cases. Matika Marie Long, 22, was convicted on charges including Assault in the Fourth Degree—Constituting Domestic Violence, Menacing—Constituting Domestic Violence, and Theft in the Second Degree. Long...
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
Prairie City CyberMill getting community usage
PRAIRIE CITY – The Grant County CyberMill “technology hubs” are in two different cities within Grant County—the Seneca location, which has been open just over a year; and the Prairie City location, which has been open for about two months. Coordinator Didgette McCracken said with their free membership system they’re able to know how much usage each center is getting, and where the user is from:
Burns hires new Chief of Police
Burns- The City of Burns is please to announce the next Chief of Police for the City of Burns, Steve Macartney Jr. The City of Burns states, “Mr. Macartney did an outstanding job on the testing process and was unanimously chosen by the panels, and city departments, as well as input from many citizens as candidate most qualified to fill the position.”
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Prairie City’s Habanero (Hamsher Fighting Bulls) wins Bull of the Year
PRAIRIE CITY – A Grant County fighting bull was recently awarded Bull of the Year by Bullfighters Only in Las Vegas. #220 Habanero, along with owners Trever and Marley Hamsher of Prairie City were awarded with a buckle. The award is voted on by the top freestyle bullfighters in...
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
Weigum will remain on JD/CC Parks & Rec Board
JOHN DAY/CANYON CITY – Lisa Weigum will remain on the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District’s Board of Directors. Voters within the district had until yesterday to get their ballots turned in for the special recall election. Mail-in ballots had to have been postmarked by Dec. 13th.
EPA selects Baker Technical Institute in Oregon for $500,000in Brownfield Environmental Job Training Grants
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker Technical Institute) the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Baker Technical Institute in Oregon to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Job Training grant for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is among 29 new grants awarded nationally through EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program to recruit, train, and place workers for community revitalization and environmental cleanup projects at brownfield sites.
